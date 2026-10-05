Kentucky Friends Report Bigfoot Encounter to Researchers

A routine late-August drive through rural Kentucky back roads turned unsettling at approximately 10 p.m. when a group of friends experienced a reported Kentucky Bigfoot encounter. The friends had frequented the secluded lookout spot many times before without incident. This time, however, stepping out of their vehicles brought an abrupt end to the calm.

Echoes in the Dark and the Return to the Scene

Shortly after arrival, witness Clayton reported to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization that the group heard a distant knock. Roughly 20 seconds of dead silence followed. One of the companions suggested responding with a whistle or a howl because it could be a Bigfoot. Clayton let out a long whistle. A sound distinctly like breaking sticks answered him.

Unsettled by the acoustic feedback, the group jumped back into their vehicles. They drove further down the road to turn around and make their way out of the area. Yet, curiosity soon drew them back.

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The 40-Yard Sighting and Local Folklore

Deciding against stepping out of their vehicles a second time, the group stopped near the lookout once more to listen for activity. Clayton shined a spotlight into the dense woods.

Approximately 40 yards away from the truck, Clayton spotted a black, hairy figure so dark it was practically invisible until it moved. Estimated to stand between 7 and 8 feet tall, the creature had its back turned toward them before slightly rotating as if checking to see if they were still there. Clayton described the entity as possessing an ape-like face, a cone-shaped head, and yellowish-green eyes. The friends quickly left the location.

Kentucky Bigfoot: It Smelled My Fear… | Kentucky Bigfoot Encounter Part 2

According to Clayton, the rural area carries a local reputation where coon hunters have frequently reported hounds disappearing overnight, only to find their tracking collars hanging in trees with no people anywhere around.

Investigator Assessment and Documented Behaviors

BFRO Investigator Charlie Raymond reviewed the details of the incident and noted that he found the witness credible. Raymond stated that the witness’s story remained consistent across his online submission, text messages, initial phone call, and video interview.

Raymond noted that the creature's physical description and behavior—such as returning tree knocks and attempting to hide or avoid light—are typical of documented encounters. By agreeing to a video interview, Raymond suggested that the witness had more to risk in terms of potential ridicule from peers than anything to gain from attention. Raymond added that he has documented many similar sightings and experienced personal interactions with possible Bigfoots in the surrounding counties.

Local legends and similar phenomena continue to draw interest from researchers investigating unexplained woodland activity across the region.