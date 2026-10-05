Bitcoin Price Surges Past $87,000 Despite Relieved Interest Rate Fears

Bitcoin Price Surges Past $87,000 Despite Relieved Interest Rate Fears

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Bitcoin consolidated near the $87,000 threshold as easing interest rate anxieties clashed with a 18-month high in the U.S. dollar and 24-year highs in long-term Treasury yields, according to market data analyzed at the close of Q3.

The Bottom Line

  • Federal Reserve Policy Shifts: Probability metrics for an October interest rate pause climbed to 82.3% following weaker-than-expected September employment data showing just 2만 9천 개 jobs added.
  • Dollar Index reached an 18-month peak, while the 10-year Treasury yield touched a 24-year high, capping digital asset valuations.
  • Institutional Capital Flows: Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $2.4 billion in net inflows for the week ending September 25, though weekly momentum subsequently cooled to $241.1 million.

Interest Rate Speculation Relents While Bond Yields Press Resistance

Short positions totaling over $100 million faced mandatory liquidation as a result, with Bitcoin-specific forced liquidations reaching $72.57 million and Ethereum-related liquidations hitting $32.97 million. Despite the relief in short-term rate pressures, the macroeconomic environment presented structural hurdles. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield advanced to a 24-year high against a backdrop of national debt surpassing $40 trillion, signaling persistent high-for-long borrowing costs.

Bitcoin Back Above $80,000! 🚀 Why Is BTC Rising Despite Higher Rates?
Metric / Asset Value Context
September Job Additions 2만 9천 개 Signaling labor market cooling
October Rate Pause Probability 82.3% Upward revision from prior expectations
Weekly Bitcoin ETF Inflows (Peak) $2.4 Billion Recorded for the week ending September 25
Bitcoin Key Resistance 8만 7천 570달러 January 1 opening price benchmark

Institutional Accumulation Shifts Within Digital Asset Products

U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds acted as a primary barometer for institutional engagement, capturing $2.4 billion in inflows during the week ending September 25, marking the largest weekly addition since October of the prior year. This influx reversed cumulative year-to-date outflows that had neared $5.8 billion in mid-July, supported by Treasury Department buyback announcements regarding long-term debt.

However, subsequent weekly inflows moderated to $241.1 million—roughly one-tenth of the prior peak. Concurrently, Ethereum-based products experienced $138 million in net outflows, highlighting a divergence in institutional capital deployment across major cryptocurrencies. Major financial institutions adjusted forward forecasts, with Citigroup revising its price targets upward to 11만 3천 달러 for Bitcoin and $3,028 for Ethereum.

BTC Soars Past $65K: Powell's Hint at Fed Rate Cuts Fuels Bitcoin Surge

Market Sentiment and Sector Divergence

A domestic investor survey revealed closely divided sentiment regarding the following week, with 35.9% anticipating gains, 32.4% expecting sideways movement, and 31.7% projecting declines. Across domestic trading platforms during morning sessions, certain tokens led top gainers, including Axie Infinity rising 12.4%, Basic Attention Token advancing 7.75%, and Cardano climbing 6.93%.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

More on this story: Bitcoin trades above $86,000 as weak U.S. jobs data offsets yields · Bitcoin retests $85,000 threshold as Treasury yields cap gains

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