Congolese Officials Report 30 Dead in Congo River Boat Collision

At least 30 people died and dozens remain missing after a nighttime collision involving two vessels on the Congo River in Equateur province, officials said.

The tragedy unfolded on Sunday evening near the Ngombe-Lukolela area in the northwest of the country. Crispin Mputu, the interior minister of Equateur province, told the Agence Congolaise Presse that a metal vessel named Dieu se cache was traveling from the capital, Kinshasa, when it crashed into a wooden vessel called HB Super Victoire, which was coming from Businga.

“Almost all the passengers on board were trapped underwater, and the boat itself also sank,” Mputu said, noting that the victims who drowned have already been buried. Search-and-rescue operations remain active to locate those still unaccounted for.

Officials say 2 boats collide on Congo River but give conflicting accounts on deaths

Conflicting Accounts and Nighttime Dangers

While provincial authorities confirmed the vessels collided in the dark, differing accounts have emerged regarding the exact origins and conditions of the boats.

A member of the security forces stationed on the riverbank offered a different perspective on the movements. Speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity because he lacked authorization to speak publicly, the witness stated that the vessel returning from Ubangi was heavily overloaded with goods when it struck the boat coming from Kinshasa.

Dozens dead as two boats collide on the Congo River

The underlying causes of the disaster point to systemic safety challenges on the nation’s waterways. Mputu emphasized that nighttime boat navigation has contributed to numerous accidents across the region over the years. Officials and observers alike point to a combination of late-night travel, severe overcrowding, and a stark lack of maritime infrastructure in remote provinces as persistent threats to passenger safety.

Incident Details Reported Information Date of Collision Sunday evening, October 2026 Location Near Ngombe-Lukolela, Equateur province Vessels Involved Dieu se cache (metal) and HB Super Victoire (wooden) Casualties At least 30 dead (already buried), dozens missing

A History of Deadly Waterway Tragedies

Boating disasters resulting in high death tolls occur with alarming regularity in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where rivers serve as vital transportation arteries in the absence of paved roads. Hundreds of people have lost their lives in recent years due to inadequate vessel maintenance, regulatory enforcement gaps, and overloading.

Photo: CP24

This latest accident follows another major catastrophe earlier in the year. In July, a wooden boat transporting students back from state exams sank in the country’s Kasai province as it entered the confluence of the Sankuru and Kasai rivers, claiming at least 20 lives.

As search-and-rescue teams continue combing the Congo River for survivors and missing passengers, local authorities face renewed scrutiny over the enforcement of basic river transport regulations.

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