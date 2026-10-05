Ciara Debuts Baby Bump Walking Paris Runway for Junya Watanabe Spring 2027

On Saturday, Oct. 3, singer Ciara made a surprise appearance at Junya Watanabe’s Spring 2027 ready-to-wear show in Paris, taking the runway three times while showing off her baby bump, billboard.com reported.

A Triple Feature on the Paris Runway

The 40-year-old musician presented the information in a series of progressively dramatic looks, each centered on purple leggings and a coordinating cropped top detailed with bright pink racing-inspired stripes.

For her first trip down the runway, Ciara layered a tan trench over the colorful base and topped the look with a black embellished cap. She switched things up for her second walk by trading the coat for a distressed-looking black leather jacket decorated with dangling hardware and metallic embellishments.

Her final walk down the runway embraced full maximalism, anchored by a glittering helmet-style headpiece from which lengthy crystal strands dropped down toward her waist.

Fulfilling a Career Aspiration Despite Hesitation

The opportunity to walk down the runway meant a great deal to Ciara, who shared her perspective on Instagram following the event. “I’ve always dreamed of walking the runway in Paris,” she wrote. “Junya Watanabe having me walk in your show was a Major Dream Come True!”

Ciara’s Baby Bump Makes Paris Fashion Week Runway Debut | E! News

Ciara admitted that she initially felt uncertain about how the designer would react to her pregnancy news. She worried that her changing physique might not align with the creative direction of the collection, but Watanabe welcomed her onto the runway instead.

“I was honestly afraid that when I mentioned I was with child, you say it doesn’t fit the vision anymore, but you said YES!!” she continued on Instagram. Vogue and Ciara revealed the surprise in a joint post after the show, sharing footage of the musician strutting through the presentation.

A Busy Pregnancy Schedule

The Paris runway moment comes less than a month after Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, announced they are expecting their fifth child together. The couple shared the news on Sept. 6 with the message, “One more person to love.” Wilson showed his support in the comments of the runway reveal with heart and raised-hands emojis.

Ciara has kept up a relentless work schedule ever since making the announcement, headlining the Las Vegas iHeartRadio Music Festival only days afterward to deliver performances of her Billboard Hot 100 anthems “Goodies” and “1, 2 Step” while executing a daring backbend on stage.

The new baby will join the couple’s four children: Future, 12, Sienna, 9, Win, 6, and Amora, 2.