CUPE 2484 Child-Care Workers Locked Out at Ideal Child Service Group in Toronto

Child-care workers at Ideal Child Service Group in Toronto, represented by CUPE Local 2484, began a strike and lockout on October 5, 2026, closing five daycare facilities across the city. Negotiations stalled after the employer allegedly refused to address union proposals regarding wages, sick leave, and staffing ratios.

As CTV News reported, the work stoppage took effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2026, forcing parents to find alternative arrangements on short notice. The five affected locations include the Baycrest Child Care Centre, BonAventure Child Care Centre, Children Are People Child Care Centre, Pineway Childcare Learning Centre, and Tumpane Child Care Centre.

Facilities Shut Down Due to Union Strike

According to CTV News, management at Ideal Child Service Group stated on their website that all five facilities shut down due to the withdrawal of bargaining unit services by CUPE Local 2484. The sudden shutdown disrupted daily routines for families relying on these institutional spaces for consistent child care in Toronto.

The union maintains that members arrived at their respective workplaces only to encounter locked doors just 15 minutes before a scheduled strike deadline.

Photo: ctvnews.ca

Facility Name Address Status Baycrest Child Care Centre 50 Ameer Ave. Closed BonAventure Child Care Centre 295 Dufferin St. Closed Children Are People Child Care Centre 272 Codsell Ave. Closed Pineway Childcare Learning Centre 110 Pineway Blvd. Closed Tumpane Child Care Centre 48 Tumpane St. Closed

Core Labour Demands and Living Costs

The primary friction points in the dispute center on compensation adjustments aligned with Toronto’s high cost of living, alongside enhanced health protections for illness or injury.

“Our members are ready to get back to work, and we are ready to negotiate,” CUPE Local 2484 president Jess Tomas stated in a news release.

Beyond baseline wages, the bargaining unit is pushing for staffing guidelines designed to provide children with stable environments. Union representatives emphasize that high staff turnover and depleted headcounts ultimately compromise the overall quality of care delivered to local families.

Unresolved Negotiations and Next Steps

Management at Ideal Child Service Group has not provided an immediate public comment beyond their initial operational update regarding the facility closures. Meanwhile, CUPE Local 2484 has called on the board of directors and administrative management to return to the bargaining table to hammer out a formal agreement.

With picket lines active across the five affected sites, the exact timeline for reopening remains dependent on a resumption of talks between the employer and union leadership. Affected parents continue to seek alternative child-care arrangements while monitoring updates directly from the service provider.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.