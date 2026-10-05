Home » News » Chery Grootman bakkie to launch in South Africa in first quarter of 2027

Chery’s upcoming plug-in hybrid double-cab bakkie, designated the Grootman for South Africa and the Stockman in Australia, will launch locally in the first quarter of 2027. The vehicle features a 350 kW and 800 Nm powertrain paired with a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission.

Chery Names Grootman for South African Market

Chery has begun outlining the operational parameters for its double-cab entry. The vehicle, known internally as the KP31 during development, was officially named the Grootman for the South African market on October 1, 2026, as reported by carmag.co.za. While Australian pre-orders for the Stockman variant are currently live ahead of February deliveries, local buyers will wait until the first quarter of 2027 for formal pricing and launch details.

Turbodiesel Engine Combines with Battery for High Torque

Powertrain Architecture: Combines a 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine with a 34-kWh battery pack to generate a combined 350 kW and 800 Nm of torque.

Combines a 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine with a 34-kWh battery pack to generate a combined 350 kW and 800 Nm of torque. Towing and Payload: Features a gross vehicle mass of 3,500 kg, a payload capacity of 765 kg, and a braked towing capacity of 3,500 kg as detailed by carmag.co.za .

Features a gross vehicle mass of 3,500 kg, a payload capacity of 765 kg, and a braked towing capacity of 3,500 kg as detailed by . Off-Road Infrastructure: Employs front, centre, and rear locking differentials alongside a low-range transfer case and a 247 mm ground clearance.

Hybrid System Reaches 350 kW Total Output

The core mechanical configuration relies on a 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine producing 140 kW and 450 Nm independently. When integrated with the electric motor system powered by an 80-litre fuel tank and an LFP battery, total output reaches 350 kW and 800 Nm. carmag.co.za notes that the vehicle records a combined fuel consumption of 1.1 L/100 km and an energy consumption figure of 31.1 kWh/100 km when operating on the hybrid cycle.

Electric-only driving range is rated at 96 km under WLTP testing standards. Direct current charging support reaches up to 70 kW, while a 6.6 kW AC on-board charger is supplied as standard equipment. The vehicle utilizes a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, representing the first time a diesel engine will be paired to a gearbox of this kind.

Specification Parameter Grootman / Stockman Metric Length 5,450 mm Wheelbase 3,250 mm Width / Height 2,010 mm / 1,890 mm Ground Clearance 247 mm Braked Towing Capacity 3,500 kg Payload Capacity 765 kg

Double Cab Features Locking Differentials for South Africa

Built on a substantial footprint, the double cab measures 5,450 mm in length with a 3,250 mm wheelbase. Approach and departure angles are established at 30 and 25 degrees respectively. The load bay measures 1,560 mm in length and width, with a depth of 500 mm.

Suspension duties are handled by a double-wishbone setup at the front, while the diesel variants utilize leaf springs at the rear. The four-wheel drive system includes traditional 2H, 4H, and 4L modes alongside a 4A mode. The inclusion of front, centre, and rear locking differentials marks a first for any bakkie sold in South Africa.

Technology Integration and Driver Assistance Suites

Interior configurations mirror high-end passenger vehicles through a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Features include a 14-speaker sound system, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, and a digital rear-view mirror.

The advanced driver assistance systems incorporate adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and front and rear cross-traffic alert. Full market pricing and definitive specification matrices for South Africa will be disclosed by Chery South Africa closer to the official commercial rollout in early 2027.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.