Vontobel and Cembra leave Zurich for Zug and Aargau

Zurich’s economic dominance faces a test as corporate relocations accelerate toward lower-tax cantons like Zug.

Vontobel and Cembra Spearhead Corporate Exodus to Zug and Aargau

Dark clouds are gathering over the Zurich financial district, as institutions abandon their headquarters. Vontobel is packing up its primary operations and moving to the tax-favorable municipality of Baar in the Canton of Zug. The firm is constructing a brand-new campus slated for completion by 2030, which will house 1,500 employees. Out of its seven current locations in Zurich, only the central Bleicherweg office will remain open, repurposed as a modern customer branch for roughly 300 staff members.

Vontobel is far from alone in making the shift. Financial institution Cembra announced plans to relocate its headquarters from Zurich-Altstetten to Baden in the Canton of Aargau by autumn 2027. Out of its 800 total Swiss employees, 660 will transition to the new Aargau base, further eroding Zurich’s corporate footprint. The steady drip of departures has triggered alarm bells among local political factions, with the FDP launching critical inquiries directed at the Zurich Governing Council regarding the canton’s long-term economic competitiveness.

Real Estate Realities and the Flight to Quality

Market analysts warn that the current wave of departures is unlikely to slow down. Daniel Stocker, a real estate expert at Jones Lang LaSalle, noted in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung that further corporate exits remain on the horizon. While stopping short of labeling the trend a full-blown crisis, Stocker pointed to severe infrastructure bottlenecks. Many of Zurich’s existing corporate spaces require extensive renovation, yet stringent regulatory frameworks severely limit modernization efforts.

This inflexibility contrasts sharply with regional competitors. Municipalities like Zug and Lucerne offer cheaper commercial rents, lower corporate tax rates, and a far more proactive approach to business promotion. Stocker highlighted that the service quality of economic development agencies in Zug and Lucerne operates on an entirely different level compared to Zurich city hall. Shifting corporate standards favor modern, transit-accessible buildings near railway hubs—a trend industry insiders refer to as the "flight to quality." While Zurich built numerous offices in the pre-pandemic era, its current pipeline of new commercial developments is exceptionally thin.

Political Apathy Threatens Local Business Standing

Beyond structural and real estate pressures, corporate leaders increasingly clash with the political sentiment found within Zurich’s municipal borders. Stocker criticized dismissive attitudes among local politicians who openly suggest that the city does not need to chase after bankers. Such rhetoric, the real estate analyst observed, hardly signals genuine friendliness toward commerce or enterprise.

Despite these mounting headwinds, experts suggest Zurich’s core advantages cannot be entirely discounted. The inner city retains an unmatched level of connectivity, and the impending departures—such as Vontobel’s downsizing—will free up prime urban real estate.