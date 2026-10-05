Five EdTech platforms assist French teachers with administrative tasks

As French educational institutions confront mounting administrative pressures, five EdTech platforms are carving out distinct niches to assist teachers, ranging from automated textbook management to AI-driven inclusive learning tools.

LDE Uses PopLab to Manage Resources and Lessons

The platform functions as a centralized hub where teachers manage resources and build interactive lessons. LDE uses its 25-year market history and catalog of over 11,000 educational books and tools to drive this digital shift.

Tralalere Helps Instructors Teach English Through Digital Resources

Developed by Tralalere, a pioneer in digital resource creation, English & Co assists instructors who may not be fluent themselves in teaching the language. The platform immerses students in authentic American and British accents while exposing them to environmental issues and English civilization. Tralalere brings 25 years of operational history, a 40-person team, and a track record of supporting more than 1,000 young learners to its current ambition of expanding projects internationally.

Skill4Prof operates as an e-learning platform dedicated to training teachers at their own pace through modular pathways tailored to career changers and new hires. The company focuses its growth strategy on recruiting institutions, partnering notably with the Airbus professional high school in Toulouse. The platform holds Qualiopi certification, granting it official state validation for educational quality.

EvidenceB Integrates Cognitive Science with Adaptive Learning

Founded in 2017 by Thierry de Vulpillières, Catherine de Vulpillières, and Didier Plasse, EvidenceB builds adaptive learning solutions that customize exercises according to individual student progress. The system merges cognitive sciences with artificial intelligence to help teachers pinpoint student hurdles quickly. The firm relies on specialized institutional alliances to validate its models, establishing partnerships with research partners including Sorbonne University.

Cantoo Scaled Inclusive Education Tech

Headquartered in Lille and led by François Billioud and Minashe Selvam since its 2020 launch, Cantoo targets special educational needs through its flagship tool, Cantoo Scribe. The platform automatically adapts documents for students with conditions such as dyslexia, autism spectrum disorders, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. With deployment across 10,000 educational institutions reaching 1.4 million students, the company combines artificial intelligence with accessibility research to ease differentiation in mainstream classrooms.