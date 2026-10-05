Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has blamed Russia for a drone strike on a grain cargo ship operating in neutral waters off the coast of Romania in the Black Sea, which left two crew members dead and eleven others rescued. The attack targeted a vessel carrying corn that was owned by Turkey, sparking urgent international concern over maritime trade and food security.

Deadly Drone Strike Hits Grain Carrier in Neutral Waters

The fatal maritime incident unfolded on Monday, October 5, 2026, when two drones struck the civilian vessel in the Black Sea. The ship was positioned in Romania’s exclusive economic zone, roughly 30 nautical miles north of the coast and near the Ukrainian border.

The Turkish cargo ship Royad Mammadov sank after a Russian drone attack.

The targeted vessel, identified by Romanian media as the Royad Mammadov bearing the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis, had departed loaded with grain from the Ukrainian port of Izmail and was bound for Italy. Citizens of Azerbaijan and India were on board. While the Romanian government confirmed two fatalities and eleven rescues following the onboard fire, Zelenskyy stated directly that the ship’s captain was among the dead.

Zelenskyy Accuses Moscow of Choosing Terror over Peace

In a public statement posted to the social media platform X, Zelenskyy sharply condemned the strike. Zelenskyy accused Moscow of choosing “terror and sinking civilian vessels” rather than allowing normal maritime navigation.

Photo: abc.es

“Ucrania ha propuesto en reiteradas ocasiones medidas concretas para bajar la tensión y garantizar la seguridad en el mar Negro,” Zelenskyy stated in his message, emphasizing that despite multiple proposals from Kyiv and third-party nations to de-escalate the situation, Russia continually opts for military escalation over peace.

Event Detail Reported Status Date of Incident Monday, October 5, 2026 Location Black Sea (Exclusive Economic Zone of Romania) Vessel Identity Royad Mammadov (St. Kitts and Nevis flag, Turkish-owned) Cargo Corn / Grain from Izmail port bound for Italy Casualties 2 dead (including the captain), 11 rescued

Unresolved Questions Surrounding Black Sea Navigation Security

As authorities conclude rescue operations off the Romanian coast, several critical questions remain unaddressed.