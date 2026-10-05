SpaceX To Reattempt SDA Mission After Countdown Abort

SpaceX scrubbed its Monday launch attempt for 21 Northrop Grumman-built data transport satellites for the Space Development Agency at Vandenberg Space Force Base, citing an automatic abort in the final minute of the countdown, and reset the Falcon 9 rocket for a reattempt on Tuesday, October 6.

According to Investor’s Business Daily, Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies (SPCX) experienced this postponement as part of a busy launch schedule, a period during which SPCX stock jumped late last week after completing a string of rapid-fire launches for multiple missions. The scheduled liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California came to a halt early Monday morning as the Falcon 9 rocket was shifting into its automated startup sequence. SpaceX aborted the countdown in the final minute before T-0, though teams confirmed that both the launch vehicle and its military payload remained in good health while resetting for the next available window.

Falcon 9 Automated Countdown Abort at Vandenberg Space Force Base

According to KSBY, the rocket was originally slated for a 1:17 a.m. liftoff to carry the Space Development Agency’s fourth Tranche 1 data transport mission. Designated as the Tranche 1 Transport Layer A mission, the flight utilizes a first-stage booster making its sixth flight following previous missions for national security payloads and commercial constellations. The aborted mission is part of the fourth deployment cycle sending production satellites into orbit for the United States Space Force’s Space Development Agency, delivering 21 military data transport satellites designed to support secure communications and missile warning capabilities. The launches of these satellites are managed by the Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC). In September 2025, Ryan Hiserote—who serves as SSC’s division chief in Assured Access to Space—informed Spaceflight Now that lifting off these initial T1TL missions could happen in any sequence.

Scrub: SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 rocket launch from California for the Space Development Agency

“Falcon 9 had an auto abort just prior to T-0. Vehicle and payload are in good health, and teams are resetting for a launch attempt no earlier than tomorrow, October 6,” SpaceX, via X

The booster is expected to return for a landing at Landing Zone 4, which may produce a sonic boom for residents near the base. SpaceX scheduled the rescheduled liftoff for Tuesday, October 6, within a window opening between 12:59 a.m. and 1:21 a.m. (with KSBY noting the rescheduled time), while a backup opportunity remains available on Wednesday, October 7, at 1:02 a.m. if needed.

Building the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture Constellation

The overarching constellation, known as the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, is structured to give military forces continuous tactical data and situational awareness. The Tranche 1 Transport Layer A deployment is part of a broad architecture awarded under the National Security Space Launch Phase 2 contract in August 2020 and managed by Space Systems Command. Serving as the initial component of the PWSA constellation, the Northrop Grumman Tranche 1 is anticipated to start supplying operational capabilities to the Department of Defense starting in 2027.

Photo: KSBY News

Once fully realized, the first tranche will incorporate 126 Transport Layer satellites, 28 Tracking Layer satellites, and four missile defense demonstration spacecraft. Previous tranches and iterations have launched across several dates, including missions in September and October 2025 as well as July 2026, utilizing hardware built by York Space Systems and Lockheed Martin alongside Northrop Grumman’s manufacturing work. NASA launched three supported small spacecraft on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base as part of the company’s Transporter-18 commercial rideshare mission, featuring the ASCENT Propulsion Dual Mode CubeSat, the SPRITE CubeSat, and Starfish Space's Otter 24C spacecraft for the SSPICY mission. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center spearheads the dual-mode ASCENT propulsion mission, working alongside the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Georgia Institute of Technology, and Rubicon Space Systems (a division belonging to material contractor Plasma Processes). Managed and built by the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder with funding from NASA’s Astrophysics Division, the SPRITE instrument will assist researchers in gaining a clearer picture of cosmic evolution and how the universe formed its present-day structure.

SpaceX Resets Countdown After String of Rapid Launches

The delay occurs amid a busy operational schedule for SpaceX, which recently completed a string of rapid-fire launches for various commercial and government customers prior to resetting the Vandenberg countdown for Tuesday morning, following tranches that previously launched across dates including September and October 2025.