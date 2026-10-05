Two Dead After Drone Attack on Grain Ship in Black Sea Near Romania

Two crew members died and eleven others were rescued after a drone attack triggered a fire and subsequent sinking of the grain-carrying cargo vessel Royad Mammadov in the Black Sea, approximately 20 nautical miles off the coast of Romania near the Pescăruș offshore platform.

The St. Kitts and Nevis-flagged vessel was traveling from the Ukrainian port of Izmail toward Ravenna, Italy, when it was struck in neutral waters. The Maritime Coordination Center in Constanța received the distress signal at 10:37 local time on Monday, October 5, 2026. A rapid rescue operation involving the coast guard, naval vessels, and an Interior Ministry helicopter was launched, evacuating injured sailors while the ship ultimately sank.

While Ukrainian leadership condemned the incident as a deliberate assault on civilian navigation and global food security, Romanian authorities stated they are still investigating the exact cause of the fire and have not yet officially confirmed whether an aerial drone initiated the blast.

Rescue Operations and Casualties in Romanian Waters

The emergency response mobilized assets from multiple agencies along the western Black Sea. Three injured crew members were airlifted to safety by a Ministry of Internal Affairs helicopter, while eight other survivors were pulled aboard dedicated rescue vessels. In total, 11 individuals out of the onboard complement were saved, though search teams recovered the bodies of two crew members, including the ship’s captain.

The incident occurred near the Pescăruș natural gas and oil production platform operated by OMV Petrom.

Russian drone attack sinks cargo ship off Romania, Zelenskyy says | TVP World News

Diverging Official Statements on Attribution

A clear distinction remains between statements issued by Ukrainian authorities and the findings released by Romanian investigators. President Zelenskyy asserted via X that two Russian drones targeted the neutral-water transit, calling it an intentional act of terror directed against civilian commerce. He noted that the vessel was Turkish-owned and carrying corn, adding: As of now, unfortunately, we know that the ship’s captain was killed. My condolences. The fate of one other person is still being established. Eleven crew members were rescued, one of them injured. Ukraine has repeatedly proposed concrete steps to de-escalate the situation and ensure security in the Black Sea. There have also been relevant proposals from third countries. But Russia consistently chooses terror and sinking civilian vessels instead of normal maritime navigation. Pressure is needed to restore global food security. And everyone who is genuinely interested in this must help. Romanian authorities have maintained a cautious stance, stating that the precise mechanism behind the explosion and fire remains under active review without immediate official confirmation of the weapon’s origin.

Shipping databases confirm the vessel’s registration under St. Kitts and Nevis and its commercial route transporting agricultural commodities from Izmail.

Photo: boulevardbulgaria.bg

Operational Metric Vessel / Incident Detail Vessel Name Royad Mammadov Flag State St. Kitts and Nevis Cargo & Route Corn from Izmail (Ukraine) to Ravenna (Italy) Incident Location Near Pescăruș platform, ~20 nautical miles off Romania Casualties 2 dead (including captain), 11 rescued Response Assets Constanța Maritime Coordination Center, Coast Guard, Interior Ministry helicopter

Broader Security Implications for Black Sea Commerce

The sinking of the Royad Mammadov highlights persistent vulnerabilities along vital grain export routes established after the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. This event follows previous cross-border intrusions and maritime drone incidents along NATO’s eastern flank, including an August episode where an intercepted maritime drone threatened Black Sea energy infrastructure near Romania.

International shipping stakeholders continue to monitor western Black Sea transit lanes as authorities work to establish the full sequence of events that led to the fatal onboard fire and the loss of the vessel.