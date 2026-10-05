Elon Musk confirms SpaceX will rename its AI division to SpaceXSI

Elon Musk has confirmed plans to rename the artificial intelligence division of SpaceX from SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI, aligning the corporate branding with new federal terminology pushed by the White House, according to reports published by outlets including zive.aktuality.sk.

Strategic Implications for Corporate AI Infrastructure

SpaceX is systematically restructuring its internal units to integrate xAI operations directly into its core aerospace and satellite business framework.

The upcoming rebranding to SpaceXSI directly reflects executive pressure from Washington to adopt the term “superintelligence” across federal and commercial documentation.

Substantial capital expenditures are currently being channeled into building out advanced compute capacity to support commercial AI services.

The Shift From Artificial Intelligence to Superintelligence

The rebranding initiative follows public directives issued by U.S. President Donald Trump, who mandated the replacement of the term “umelá inteligencia” (artificial intelligence) with “superinteligencia” (superintelligence) in all official administrative documentation. While the White House lacks direct authority to compel private multinational corporations to alter their internal nomenclature, industry leaders are rapidly aligning with the administration’s lexical framework. According to reports cited by Calcalistech.com and relayed by zive.aktuality.sk, Musk confirmed the transition on the social media platform X with a direct statement: Áno, túto zmenu vykonáme.

Photo: europesays.com

This structural evolution builds upon corporate consolidation moves executed earlier this year, when Musk merged xAI directly underneath the SpaceX corporate umbrella. Market observers note that the newly designated SpaceXSI division is already beginning to bill external enterprise customers for advanced computing capacity.

White House Establishes Super Intelligence Force for AI Oversight

The nomenclature shift coincides with broader federal initiatives aimed at consolidating oversight of advanced automation. The White House recently announced the establishment of a dedicated Super Intelligence Force, a specialized government team tasked with harmonizing federal AI policies. This unit operates under the direction of Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, with the stated objective of ensuring America remains a world leader in superintelligence.

Elon Musk confirms renaming SpaceX AI arm SpaceXSI

Concurrently, Elon Musk has assumed a role within the newly formed Project Meridian. This specialized panel of experts operates on a strict 120-day timeline to evaluate the integration of artificial intelligence, robotics, and autonomous combat architecture into defense operations. Within this framework, Musk is tasked with accelerating the development of automated operational systems for government deployment.

Entity / Project Core Operational Focus Administrative Alignment SpaceXSI (Formerly SpaceXAI) Neural compute infrastructure and commercial AI services Transitioning to federal “superintelligence” nomenclature Super Intelligence Force Federal policy coordination led by Jay Clayton White House administrative oversight Project Meridian 120-day defense audit of autonomous and robotic systems Military integration and automated operations

SpaceX Has Not Set Date for Name Change

Despite the official confirmation posted on X, neither SpaceX management nor regulatory filings have established a precise calendar for when the legal and operational name change to SpaceXSI will officially take effect.