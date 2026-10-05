David Ellison unveils Skydance executive team for Paramount-WBD empire

As Paramount completes its mega-acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday, David Ellison has officially unveiled the senior executive team tasked with running the combined media empire. Setting a clear course for the newly formed conglomerate, the leadership structure bridges legacy television, massive film slates, and expansive global streaming operations.

David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz Lead Combined Enterprise

Executive Roles: David Ellison takes the helm as chairman and CEO, joined by former Mattel chief Ynon Kreiz as co-CEO to run the combined enterprise.

David Ellison takes the helm as chairman and CEO, joined by former Mattel chief Ynon Kreiz as co-CEO to run the combined enterprise. Streaming Division: Casey Bloys expands his HBO Max fiefdom to take over Skydance’s streaming business, adding direct oversight of Paramount+ and Pluto.

Casey Bloys expands his HBO Max fiefdom to take over Skydance’s streaming business, adding direct oversight of Paramount+ and Pluto. Film and Television: Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg will co-run the motion picture group, while George Cheeks takes charge of linear channels and TV studios.

The newly minted C-suite arrives just as the legal consolidation takes effect, aiming to position the combined entity alongside industry titans like Disney and Netflix. Ellison emphasized that the incoming leadership group shares a deep respect for the creative process and the scale required to define entertainment for the next generation.

Under the enterprise leadership tier, Andy Gordon steps in as president, Dennis Cinelli assumes the role of chief financial officer, and Makan Delrahim takes over as chief legal officer and president of global corporate affairs. Dane Glasgow, Rebecca Mall, and Melissa Zukerman complete the corporate leadership team as chief product officer, chief marketing officer, and chief communications officer, respectively.

Studio Must Release 32 Movies per Year

The motion picture division faces an immediate, high-stakes operational requirement. Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg step into their roles as co-chairs of the Skydance Motion Picture Group under a strict legal commitment to release 32 movies per year within a two-year window. Balancing this aggressive theatrical output against streaming integration remains a primary hurdle for the newly unified studio.

On the television and streaming business side, JB Perrette takes on the role of co-chair and chief business officer of Skydance TV and Skydance DTC. Perrette will manage the business operations and financial mechanics of television and streaming, allowing content leaders like Bloys and Cheeks to concentrate fully on programming, marketing, and strategy.

Executive Assigned Role Primary Oversight Area David Ellison Chairman and CEO Overall Enterprise Strategy Ynon Kreiz Co-CEO Corporate Operations Casey Bloys Co-Chair and CCO, DTC HBO Max, Paramount+, Pluto George Cheeks Co-Chair and CCO, TV Linear Channels and TV Studios Dana Goldberg & Josh Greenstein Co-Chairs, Motion Pictures Theatrical Film Slates (32-movie mandate) James Gunn & Peter Safran Co-Chairmen, DC Studios DC Studios

Mark Thompson Remains Chairman of CNN Worldwide

One of the most heavily scrutinized questions surrounding the mega-merger was whether Mark Thompson would remain at CNN. Thompson confirmed to staff that he and Ellison reached an agreement on a new deal, keeping him in charge of the cable news network as chairman and editor-in-chief of CNN Worldwide.

Addressing newsroom staff on Monday, Thompson expressed confidence in the new ownership. “I’m convinced that from David Ellison on down, Paramount Skydance leadership really does believe in news alongside entertainment as a top strategic opportunity for our new company,” Thompson told CNN staff. He added that leadership understands and will fully support independent journalism.

Meanwhile, Bari Weiss continues running CBS News as editor-in-chief. Alongside the retention of Thompson and Weiss, the DC Studios leadership remains stable with James Gunn and Peter Safran continuing their joint oversight of DC Studios.

With the corporate framework now locked in place, Tuesday’s formal completion of the acquisition marks the official start of a massive restructuring effort designed to optimize linear TV portfolios and accelerate direct-to-consumer platforms on a global scale.