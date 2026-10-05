Jeff Wilson warns All Blacks over Wallabies high ball threat

Following the weekend fixture, legendary winger Jeff Wilson warned that the All Blacks should feel nervous about the Wallabies’ aerial game after Australia secured a 42-38 victory against the Springboks in Perth, Planet Rugby reported. The win highlighted vulnerability in high-ball contests, an area where South Africa previously dominated during their 3-1 series victory in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry.

The Aerial Threat That Shocked Perth

The 42-38 thriller at Perth showcased an attacking kicking strategy that caught the Springboks off guard. Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i and Max Jorgensen delivered standout displays under the high ball, weaponizing a tactic historically owned by South Africa. Sua’ali’i excelled on the wing in his first start out wide, shifting away from his usual midfield partnership with Len Ikitau.

Jeff Wilson Warns All Blacks: Why the Confident Wallabies Should Have New Zealand Nervous#allblacks

Wilson noted on Sky Sport NZ’s Breakdown that Australia’s newfound tactical belief makes them dangerous. According to Wilson, Rassie Erasmus deploying a rotated Springbok squad aided the Wallabies in banking a crucial win. That confidence shift now puts pressure squarely on Dave Rennie and the All Blacks.

Fixture Detail Team A Team B Key Factor Perth Test Result Wallabies (42) Springboks (38) High-ball dominance Bledisloe Venue All Blacks Wallabies Eden Park drought Midfield Status Suspended / Injured Paisami & Ikitau Selection crisis

Midfield Uncertainty Ahead of Eden Park

Despite the momentum from Perth, structural concerns loom over the Wallabies’ midfield combination. Hunter Paisami remains sidelined due to suspension for two Tests, while Len Ikitau faces a race against time to prove his fitness following an injury sustained against South Africa.

If Ikitau fails to recover, coaching staff may be forced to redeploy Sua’ali’i back into the centres for the upcoming clash at Eden Park. Wilson emphasized that losing their specialist midfield combination severely impacts the side’s balance, even as they attempt to break a 23-to-24-year drought at New Zealand’s fortress.

Dave Rennie’s squad enters the Bledisloe Cup fixture carrying psychological hurdles alongside tactical gains. The All Blacks now face an urgent requirement to shore up their defensive aerial coverage before kickoff.