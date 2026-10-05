Latvian Health Minister Hosams Abu Meri (Jaunā Vienotība) has announced his resignation as chairman of the party’s council and his intention to step back from active political duties following a historically low voter turnout and losses in the 15th Saeima elections.

Minus Votes Shut Hosams Abu Meri Out of Parliament

The 15th Saeima elections recorded the lowest voter turnout in Latvia since the restoration of independence at just 51.8%. Amid this voter apathy, Jaunā Vienotība (JV) managed to secure only seven parliamentary seats, translating to just over 6% of the vote.

Hosams Abu Meri absorbed the highest negative sentiment among all JV candidates, accumulating 3,369 minus votes. Despite simultaneously attracting 3,485 plus votes, the weight of the negative marks dropped him from second place on the Vidzemes regional list down to fifth, shutting him out of the new parliament entirely.

The electoral rejection extended far beyond the Health Ministry. Prime ministerial candidate and former Finance Minister Arvils Ašeradens missed out on a mandate in Riga, while government figures such as Rihards Kozlovskis and Saeima Deputy Speaker Zanda Kalniņa-Lukaševica also failed to secure enough support to return to the legislature.

Abu Meri Resigns from Party Council Leadership

In his official statement regarding the defeat, Abu Meri emphasized that election outcomes must be accepted with respect for the voter’s choice. He stated that Jaunā Vienotība failed to operate with sufficient efficiency, acknowledging his own share of responsibility for the outcome.

Photo: Inbox

Abu Meri promptly informed the JV board of his decision to relinquish his leadership role over the party council. He confirmed that he will continue executing his ministerial duties in a caretaker capacity until a new government is successfully formed, ensuring a stable handover of power.

Reflecting on his tenure leading the health portfolio, Abu Meri pointed out that structural reforms in healthcare inevitably generate friction. Over the past three years, his initiatives encountered intense pressure from various interest groups, organizational resistance, and personal attacks characterized by disinformation campaigns.

Riga's Changing Political Climate

As Hosams Abu Meri steps back, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs has initiated formal government formation consultations at Riga Castle. The political terrain has shifted following the 15th Saeima elections.

The new parliamentary arithmetic: the Apvienotais saraksts (AS) claimed 41 seats—the largest mandate share in Latvian parliamentary history. They were followed by Latvija pirmajā vietā with 17 seats, Suverēnā vara/Apvienība jaunlatvieši with 15, while the National Alliance and Progresīvie secured 10 seats each. Jaunā Vienotība rounds out the six entering factions with its delegation of seven deputies.

Meanwhile, traditional coalition partner Zaļo un Zemnieku savienība failed to clear the 5% electoral threshold.

With political consultations underway at the presidential palace, Jaunā Vienotība remains engaged in an internal audit of its past performance and structural shortcomings, marking the end of a 17-year run as a dominant force.

Jaunā Vienotība Izvērtē Nepieciešamās Izmaiņas Pēc Vēlēšanām

“Jaunās Vienotības” valdes priekšsēdētāja Evika Siliņa Latvijas Televīzijas diskusijā pēc 15.

Abu Meri norādīja, ka “Jaunā Vienotība” šobrīd izvērtē nepieciešamās izmaiņas.

“Vēlēšanu rezultāts prasa ne tikai izvērtējumu, bet arī atbildīgus lēmumus,” uzsvēris Abu Meri, piebilstot, ka viņam ir laiks “paiet malā no aktīvas darbības partijā”.