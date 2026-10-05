Braves Defeat Dodgers 3-2 to Tie NLDS at One Game Each

Michael Harris II tripled and scored the go-ahead run on a fifth-inning wild pitch, propelling the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium to even the National League Division Series at one game apiece.

Los Angeles Hitters Struggle with Runners in Scoring Position

Offensive Regression: Los Angeles hitters are currently 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position across the series, plummeting their overall batting average against Atlanta’s 10-pitcher relay team to .215.

Mastering the Bullpen Game at Dodger Stadium

Following a high-octane Game 1 dominated by the long ball, Game 2 evolved into a grueling tactical battle of attrition. Braves manager Walt Weiss opted to rest left-hander Chris Sale after his workload in the Wild Card Series, handing the ball to Ray Kerr as the opener. Kerr delivered 2 and 2/3 scoreless frames, neutralizing the top of the Dodgers’ order and even striking out four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani on a 95-mph four-seam fastball. As reported by MLB.com, Weiss utilized six different pitchers to navigate 27 outs, successfully keeping Los Angeles off-balance.

The strategic deployment of arms neutralized a powerhouse Dodgers lineup that won 100 games during the regular season by relying on disciplined plate approaches rather than home-run dependency. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts noted the offensive stagnation post-game, pointing out that his batters frequently chased pitches outside the zone. “It’s hard to square up, put good swings on balls that are out of the zone,” Roberts explained to reporters. Despite drawing walks and generating traffic on the basepaths, Los Angeles stranded seven runners in the first five innings alone, failing to drive them in during key moments.

Blake Snell Struggles as Atlanta Secures Narrow Victory

Runs remained scarce as both bullpens locked down the middle frames. Blake Snell struggled through a high-pitch count outing for Los Angeles, lasting just 3 and 2/3 innings—his shortest postseason start since 2022. Snell labored through a 27-pitch first inning, issuing five walks while throwing only 47 strikes out of 90 total pitches. Atlanta capitalized on this lack of command early when Mauricio Dubón drove in a two-strike, bases-loaded single in the opening frame.

Metric / Stat Los Angeles Dodgers Atlanta Braves Game 2 Final Score 2 3 RISP Performance 0-for-9 (Series) Capitalized via Wild Pitch / Double Starting Pitcher Outing Blake Snell (3.2 IP, 5 BB, 5 SO) Ray Kerr (2.2 IP, 0 ER) Series Status Tied (1-1) Tied (1-1)

Freddie Freeman provided a brief spark for the Dodgers against his former club, launching a two-strike solo home run off Grant Holmes in the fourth inning. It marked the seventh run scored via the home run for Los Angeles in the series. “We got to find a way to score some runs without hitting a home run,” Freeman stated regarding the team’s offensive philosophy. “That’s our biggest thing right now.” Max Muncy added a solo shot in the ninth off reliever Didier Fuentes, bringing the score to 3-2, but Atlanta closer Raisel Iglesias slammed the door by inducing a foul out from pinch-hitter Josue De Paula to earn his second save.

Shifting Momentum to Truist Park for Game 3

The structural pivot of the series now moves east. The Braves return to Atlanta holding that mathematical edge, alongside the rest advantage required to deploy their primary rotation pieces.

Photo: MLB.com

Following a scheduled travel day, the pitching matchup for Tuesday's decisive contest shifts to an elite duel. Left-hander Chris Sale will take the mound for the Braves at Truist Park, squaring off against Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.