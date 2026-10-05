Netanyahu Orders Review After FlyDubai Cockpit Attack

A flydubai co-pilot stabbed his captain with an emergency crash axe during a Tel Aviv-bound flight on September 30, 2026, causing the aircraft to plunge 16,000 feet, prompting an international military scramble, and exposing deep vetting failures.

During the violent struggle, the airliner plummeted more than 16,000 feet in just over 30 seconds before recovering stability.

Captain Smit Machchhar sustained serious injuries to his head, chest, and hands during the assault. Despite his wounds, the Indian national managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to rush in and overpower the co-pilot. Two off-duty flydubai pilots traveling as passengers took the controls and diverted the aircraft to a regional airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where Saudi authorities detained the attacker before transferring him to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

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Israel Scrambles Jets For Emergency Interception

As the aircraft went into its dramatic descent, ground controllers lost contact with the cockpit, prompting Israel to activate a long-practiced emergency protocol for potential rogue flights. The Israeli Air Force scrambled fighter jets and closed the country’s airspace as a pre-established committee and command center stood up in response to what officials treated as a possible 9/11-style threat, according to CBS News.

If Flight 1073 had continued toward a high-value target such as Ben-Gurion Airport or densely populated areas in Tel Aviv or Jerusalem, the defense minister and prime minister were prepared to authorize shooting down the passenger jet. Israeli fighter pilots were positioned to intercept the plane over Jordanian airspace to inspect the cockpit and cabin visually before any final strike order was issued. The military called back its jets only after confirming that the aircraft had turned away from Israel and was heading toward Saudi Arabia, where Saudi forces scrambled their own jets to meet it.

Netanyahu’s Shocking Flydubai Horror Revelation: Attacker Used Cockpit Emergency Axe To Stab Captain

Intelligence Flaws and Vetting Lapses Exposed

Subsequent investigations by authorities in multiple countries revealed that the attack stemmed from cascading failures in intelligence-sharing, airline vetting, and border security.

When state-owned flydubai hired al-Hammami, the carrier’s hiring process is now being investigated by Emirati authorities. Israeli officials also faced scrutiny over why an Omani national was permitted to fly into Israel. Although flydubai submitted the passenger and crew manifest to Israel’s Tax Authority, the Transportation Ministry stated it did not know it could access the database and relied on flydubai’s written agreement to vet its own crews.

Photo: CBS News

Al-Hammami Planned Attacks on Tel Aviv Flights

Interrogators in the UAE have learned that al-Hammami planned the attack prior to joining flydubai, specifically searching for airlines operating routes to Tel Aviv. According to Israeli officials briefed on the probe, the co-pilot had contemplated carrying out a similar hijacking on an earlier Tel Aviv flight earlier in the year. Investigators are examining his digital activity, online exposure to extremist religious content, and past movements, including studies around a decade ago.

It could have actually changed the path of history. Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times executive editor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the co-pilot had undergone radical Islamist indoctrination and was suicidal.