Pragyan Ojha Becomes Interim Chief Selector After Ajit Agarkar Exits

Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India selection committee has ended, with former spinner Pragyan Ojha stepping in as interim chief selector ahead of India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand in October 2026.

The tenure of senior selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar has concluded, with his formal contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India scheduled to expire on October 4, 2026. While the board has not released an official statement regarding a permanent successor, former left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha has taken charge as interim chief selector.

Pragyan Ojha Steps Up as Interim Chief Selector Ahead of New Zealand Tour | @SakshiTVSports

Ojha stepped into the role during a selection committee meeting in Guwahati, which Agarkar did not attend. The meeting brought together head coach Gautam Gambhir and selection committee members Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Rathra, and R.P. Singh at Barsapara Stadium while the West India squad practiced. Among the current panel members, Ojha holds the most extensive Test match experience, having represented India across 24 Tests, 18 ODIs, and 6 T20 Internationals between 2008 and 2013.

Evaluating Agarkar’s Three-Year Tenure

Appointed in 2023, Agarkar oversaw a trophy-laden period for Indian cricket. Under his leadership, the national team secured the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, and the 2026 T20 World Cup. His tenure also included title victories in the 2023 and 2025 Asia Cups, alongside a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games.

Photo: ABP Majha

Despite the silverware, Agarkar’s aggressive approach to squad composition generated significant debate among players and observers. Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane reflected on the former chief selector’s decisive decision-making process.

“I feel that during his tenure as chief selector, he took many bold decisions. It is difficult to make the decision to drop a player from the squad or include someone. He included Ishan Kishan in the squad for the T20 World Cup. He left senior players out of the team. He took many such bold decisions,” Ajinkya Rahane told Lokmat.

Ajit Agarkar OUT! BCCI Appoints New Chief Selector 🚨 #BCCI #Cricket #pragyanojha

Rahane noted that while communication could have been smoother regarding tough selection exclusions, Agarkar and the coaching staff maintained a clear, unwavering vision for tournament squads regardless of outside noise. Former captain Sunil Gavaskar also highlighted the immense pressure accompanying the role, pointing out that selection committee chairmen frequently absorb public criticism for unpopular squad omissions even when decisions involve collective panel consensus.

Squad Selection for the Upcoming New Zealand Tour

The selection committee faces an immediate operational calendar as the team prepares for a busy series against New Zealand running from October 22 to November 27, 2026. The tour features five T20 matches, five ODIs, and two Test matches, beginning with the opening T20 fixture in Christchurch.

Photo: Lokmat.com

With India currently concluding an ODI series against West Indies concluding on October 3, the panel is expected to announce the touring squad for New Zealand shortly. The committee must also finalize the India A squad ahead of the three-Test series starting October 24, while balancing long-term preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup by integrating younger talent alongside senior player evaluations.