K-Beauty Exports Hit Record High as US Market Demand Surges

Korean cosmetics are dominating the American beauty market, driving exports to unprecedented heights while fundamentally shifting global trade dynamics away from traditional strongholds like China, according to data from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Record-Breaking Export Figures and the Shift from China

South Korean cosmetics exports reached a provisional $7 billion (approximately 10.88 trillion KRW) in the first half of the year, representing a 27.3% increase compared to the same period last year. According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, second-quarter export figures alone hit $3.9 billion, marking a significant 25.8% jump from the $3.1 billion recorded in the first quarter. This trajectory follows a historic annual export high of $11.4 billion last year, putting the industry well on track to shatter previous records. Back in 2012, total export figures stood at just $1.07 billion, meaning the sector has expanded more than sixfold in fourteen years.

This rapid expansion has completely redrawn the global export map. The United States firmly maintained its position as the largest market for South Korean cosmetics, pulling in $1.45 billion—accounting for 20.7% of total exports—which represents a sharp 41.5% year-over-year surge. Meanwhile, China, once the largest market for Korean cosmetics consumption, slipped to second place with $1.01 billion (14.4%), a 6.6% decline from the previous year. Japan followed closely behind in third place with $580 million.

Photo: sedaily.com

Retail Curation and Consumer Demand in the American Market

Skincare products drove the bulk of this international demand, accounting for $5.48 billion or 78% of total exports, as American consumers increasingly embrace formulas perceived as both gentle and highly effective. This enthusiasm extends far beyond mere digital metrics into physical storefronts across North America. When new Olive Young brick-and-mortar retail locations opened recently in Pasadena and Century City, California, they drew hundreds of meters of eager shoppers waiting in line.

Major retail giants are rushing to capitalize on the momentum. Sephora established an official partnership with Olive Young in August this year to launch dedicated K-beauty zones across more than 500 of its stores, even handing over curation authority directly to the South Korean health and beauty retailer. Ulta Beauty similarly positioned popular independent brands like Medicube, Anua, and Peach & Lily at the core of its premium product categories. On Amazon, Medicube captured the top spot with a 14.1% beauty sales market share during the first quarter, while Beauty of Joseon sunscreen cemented its status as a steady seller.

K-Pop Endorsements Drive Cosmetic Growth Despite US Tariffs

Pop culture synergy continues to accelerate this commercial footprint. High-profile endorsements—such as BTS member Jung Kook serving as a Chanel beauty ambassador and Ive member Wonyoung Jang representing Miu Miu beauty—have successfully bridged the gap between K-pop fandoms and everyday cosmetic consumption.

Crucially, this growth has managed to bypass geopolitical and economic friction. Even after the United States implemented a 15% reciprocal tariff on South Korean cosmetic imports, overall growth failed to stall. Market analysts suggest that American consumers proactively engaged in preemptive stockpiling to beat expected price hikes.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety noted that export diversification driven by independent labels has successfully reduced the industry’s historical reliance on specific nations or massive conglomerates, structurally elevating the global status of South Korean beauty brands.