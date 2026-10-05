Bitcoin gains 6.33% in September as views on October rally diverge

Bitcoin closed out September with a 6.33% gain, defying historical trends known as “Red September” and prompting debate over whether the asset will sustain its momentum heading into October. Global crypto data platform CoinMarketCap and insights from local Korean financial reporting outline a market divided between cautious observers and traders expecting a seasonal rally.

Bitcoin Gains in September as Strategy Acquires More Tokens

Monthly Performance: Bitcoin advanced 6.33% through September, with monthly gains at one point reaching 7.33%, exceeding the 7.29% rise recorded in September 2024 before pulling back slightly near month-end.

Bitcoin advanced 6.33% through September, with monthly gains at one point reaching 7.33%, exceeding the 7.29% rise recorded in September 2024 before pulling back slightly near month-end. Institutional Accumulation: Strategy acquired 1,665 Bitcoins between September 21 and 27 for $142.7 million, bringing its average purchase price to $85,681.

Strategy acquired 1,665 Bitcoins between September 21 and 27 for $142.7 million, bringing its average purchase price to $85,681. Market Sentiment: CoinNess and Kratos survey data show 35.9% of domestic respondents expect an upward move, while 41.4% question the validity of an “Uptober” rally.

September Gains Defy Historical Weakness

As fnnews.com reported, Bitcoin notched a 6.33% gain over the course of September, outperforming historical expectations for a sluggish month. During the period, the monthly surge touched 7.33%, surpassing the 7.29% increase logged in September 2024, prior to a late-month adjustment that pared back some of the gains.

Sim Soo-bin, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities, noted that falling oil prices and a cooler-than-expected U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for August helped mend investor sentiment. These macroeconomic factors propelled the asset back into the mid-$80,000 range. At the same time, ongoing corporate acquisitions reinforced buying interest.

Red September Is Dead: Does Bitcoin Get a Monster October?

Corporate Accumulation and Resistance Levels

Public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show that Strategy, recognized as the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, continued its accumulation strategy. Between September 21 and 27, the firm purchased 1,665 tokens for roughly $142.7 million (약 1993억원), executing the buys at an average price of $85,681 per coin.

Despite corporate inflows, technical resistance remains apparent. A weekly report published on September 30 by blockchain analytics firm Glassnode indicated that Bitcoin faces heavy sell walls in the $85,000 to $85,500 range. Analysts point out that sustained price appreciation requires broader transactional participation rather than isolated institutional buying.

Retail Sentiment and the “Uptober” Debate

Market participants remain sharply divided over whether October—historically dubbed “Uptober” due to past seasonal strength—will deliver its traditional gains. Data from CoinGlass shows that since 2017, October has yielded an average return of 16.75%, outpacing other months of the calendar year.

Local sentiment reflects this uncertainty. According to a regular weekly survey conducted jointly by CoinNess and Kratos:

Investor Sentiment Category Survey Response Percentage Expects short-term price increase or surge 35.9% Expects range-bound or sideways movement 32.4% Expects decline or sharp drop 31.7%

When polled directly on whether the “Uptober” phenomenon remains valid for the current year, 38.7% of respondents stated that the seasonal surge would resume. Conversely, 41.4% expressed skepticism, with 24.1% arguing that market cycles have shifted, 17.3% dismissing the concept altogether, and 19.9% remaining undecided.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.