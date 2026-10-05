India-US trade talks hit plateau, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Trade negotiations between India and the United States have reached a plateau, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declaring that further concessions from either side will be very, very difficult to secure. Speaking at the Munich Leaders Meeting in New Delhi, Sitharaman explained that while discussions remain active, both governments have pushed past the threshold of easy give-and-take, as reported by The Times of India.

The Long Road to an Interim Accord

The bilateral trade talks trace back to an initial understanding announced in February 2025 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington, where leaders set a target of more than doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. Months of subsequent negotiations led to a framework for an interim trade agreement in February 2026, designed to see Washington reduce tariffs to 18 percent while New Delhi cut duties on a range of industrial and agricultural imports. Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal engaged in talks in the United States from September 29 to October 5 to discuss an interim trade agreement, but tangible breakthroughs remain elusive.

Balancing Trade Surpluses and Tariff Pressures

Sitharaman addressed the fundamental friction point of the relationship: the trade balance favoring New Delhi. While the agreement is being rigorously negotiated, the United States remains keen to address long-standing economic imbalances. Sitharaman observed that traditional negotiation frameworks driven strictly by tariffs are evolving into broader strategic efforts. Complicating matters further, Washington recently launched investigations into unfair trade practices against multiple nations, including India. United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer confirmed last week that an immediate announcement is unlikely, though both sides have successfully mapped out the universe of sticking points.

India-US Trade Deal Faces Hurdles As Talks Hit Plateau, Says Sitharaman | NewsX

India Pivots Toward Specialized Bilateral Trade Agreements

Beyond the American negotiations, Sitharaman highlighted India’s broader pivot toward specialized bilateral agreements over sweeping multilateral pacts, pointing to the trade agreement with the European Union as a structural blueprint. Under the EU pact, India opened 92.5 percent of its tariff lines to secure critical market access for labor-intensive sectors like textiles, footwear, and toys, fostering domestic employment. By comparison, trade dialogues with Washington continue to test the limits of strategic autonomy, particularly as New Delhi maintains diversified energy partnerships, including the procurement of Russian oil.

The bilateral trade volume targets set for 2030 show the high stakes as officials in both capitals weigh whether remaining policy gaps can be bridged.