US Job Market: Low Unemployment vs. Stagnant Growth

As the United States barrels toward the November 3 midterm elections, President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are defending an economy anchored by a 4.2% unemployment rate. Reuters reported that this statistical baseline sits comfortably in line with historical measures of full employment, mirroring the tight labor markets of the 1960s. Yet, this macroeconomic portrait starkly contrasts with voter sentiment, as recent public polling assigns poor marks to the administration’s economic stewardship.

Low Worker Mobility Slows Wage Growth

The current labor market lacks the dynamic momentum that defined the post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery. During that earlier boom, workers used high quits rates to jump between jobs for rapid wage gains. That mobility has vanished as corporations slow both layoffs and hiring, keeping initial unemployment claims low while freezing career advancement. At the same time, inflation continues to erode nominal wage increases, leaving average households treading water with inflation-adjusted after-tax income growth mired below 2%.

Compounding these financial pressures is a structural ceiling on the workforce itself. Decades of steady expansion in the labor pool have broken down under the weight of an aging population, low birth rates, and aggressive immigration restrictions enacted by the Trump administration. Although total workforce participation has ticked up slightly in recent months, it remains beneath the record 171.5 million people who were either working or looking for work in November 2025.

Manufacturing Employment Declines Despite Tariff Policies

Manufacturing employment remains a central battleground for voters, despite long-term structural declines driven by rising productivity rather than short-term political decisions. Manufacturing payrolls peaked in mid-1979 at approximately 19.5 million positions, accounting for more than one in five jobs nationwide. By the time Donald Trump assumed office in January 2025, inherited manufacturing employment stood slightly higher than current levels. Despite aggressive tariff policies and deregulation designed to spark a domestic renaissance for the middle class, the current total of 12.6 million manufacturing jobs sits roughly 21,000 below the number inherited from former President Joe Biden, and further still from the 12.9 million peak recorded midway through the Biden administration.

The aggressive use of tariffs has generated significant industrial disruption without altering broader macroeconomic gravity. In an open economy valued at roughly $33 trillion, hiring trends remain overwhelmingly dictated by the service and care needs of an aging demographic rather than factory floors.

Divergence in Consumer Confidence

The disconnect between strong headline employment data and weak voter confidence is clearly reflected in recent polling metrics. A survey released last month by the Conference Board revealed that the proportion of Americans describing jobs as plentiful has dropped, while the share reporting that jobs are hard to get has climbed to levels unseen since January 2021. That same survey pushed the Consumer Confidence Index down to a 12-year low, showing a deep public unease heading into the congressional ballots.