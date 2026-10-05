Florida Deputies Arrest Man for Pawning Stolen Walking Dead Comic

Higgins Sells Stolen Comic Book at Pawn Shop

Higgins allegedly sold the stolen $2,000 comic book at a Port Orange pawn shop on the exact same day it was reported missing from Defender Comics in Cape Canaveral.

Investigators identified Higgins through pawn shop security footage and staff members who recognized him from years of prior dealings.

Authorities stated that Higgins had an active arrest warrant for a separate case involving similar methods of stealing and selling collectible items.

The Arrest in Brevard County and the Port Orange Pawn Transaction

Investigators later learned that the collectible had been pawned at a shop in Port Orange, Florida, for $2,000 on that exact same day. ClickOrlando reported that deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office reviewed security footage from the business, which helped detectives identify the seller as 63-year-old John Anthony Higgins of Merritt Island.

Following the identification, law enforcement discovered that Higgins already had an active warrant for his arrest in a separate case involving petit theft and dealing in stolen property, where he allegedly used the same method of selling stolen collectibles to local businesses.

Interrogation and Conflicting Statements Regarding Ownership

On September 30, 2026, a deputy contacted Higgins at his workplace regarding the missing comic book. According to the affidavit reviewed by local outlets, Higgins allegedly admitted that he had sold the comic book twice at the pawn shop. When questioned about how he acquired the rare collectible, Higgins claimed he obtained the comic book from a deceased friend in March of 2026.

Rare 'Walking Dead' comic lands Florida man in jail, deputies say

Authorities quickly noted that Higgins’ timeline did not align with physical evidence. Defender Comics reported the valuable first-edition issue missing on June 19, 2026, which was the exact day the defendant pawned the item, rendering his explanation regarding the deceased friend mathematically and chronologically impossible according to the police affidavit.

Charges Filed and Bond Conditions at Brevard County Jail

Charge / Detail Information Suspect Name John Anthony Higgins (Age 63) Location of Residence Merritt Island, Florida Stolen Item Graded, first-edition The Walking Dead comic book Pawn Value / Location $2,000 at a shop in Port Orange, Florida Official Charges Dealing in stolen property, False verification of ownership to a pawnbroker Bond Amount $26,000

Following his questioning and admission at his workplace, Higgins was taken into custody by law enforcement. ClickOrlando reported that he was transported to the Brevard County Jail and subsequently released after posting a $26,000 bond.