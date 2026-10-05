Lidl GB Sales Rise to £13bn as Revenue Increases 10.8%

Lidl Great Britain achieved a 10.8% revenue increase to £13 billion in the year ending February, driven by 43 million additional customer visits and heavy investments in price cuts.

Lidl GB Revenue Rises to £13 Billion

Revenue for Lidl GB rose 10.8% to £13 billion, supported by an extra 43 million customer visits during the financial year ending in February.

The retailer plans to open more than 50 new stores backed by a £600 million investment programme.

Revenue Growth and Profit Margins Amid Food Inflation

Operating profit increased to £345 million, up from £314 million a year earlier, as cash-strapped households dealt with persistent food inflation. In-store prices across the sector stepped up to an annual rate of 1.5% in August, while fresh produce inflation remained high at 3%, pushing price-conscious consumers toward discount operators.

To capture this demand, Lidl GB injected £315 million directly into price cuts and promotions such as its “Pick of the Week” campaign. These targeted reductions helped lift total product volumes sold by 486 million units, registering strong growth across core categories like meat, poultry, fruit, and vegetables.

Trading Up Through the Deluxe Range and Digital Loyalty

While budget staples drove volume, premium lines also expanded significantly. Lidl GB Chief Executive Ryan McDonnell stated that customers were looking to trade up and treat themselves at home.

Photo: Retail Bulletin

Non-food turnover climbed 19% over the same timeframe, propelled by proprietary brands like Silvercrest kitchenware, Parkside hardware tools, and Esmara apparel. Simultaneously, digital engagement accelerated. Active users of the Lidl Plus loyalty app surged 23% year-on-year, with more than half of all shoppers utilizing loyalty coupons compared to just a quarter previously.

Financial Metric Previous Period (£) Current Period (£) Percentage Change Revenue (Turnover) £11.7bn £13.0bn +10.8% Operating Profit £314.0m £345.0m +9.9% Pre-Tax Profit £314m £205.5m +31%

Lidl Overtakes Morrisons in British Market Share

The financial expansion reshaped the UK grocery hierarchy. Figures from Worldpanel by Numerator placed Lidl’s market share at 8.6% in the 12 weeks to May 17, allowing it to edge past Morrisons at 8.3% and secure the fifth-largest position in the British market.

Photo: Yahoo Finance UK

Rival discounter Aldi UK announced a parallel investment of £900 million featuring 40 new stores, bringing its total footprint to 1,092 locations. While Lidl expanded its app-based discounting, Aldi continues to operate without a loyalty scheme, a policy defended by Aldi UK boss Giles Hurley against criticisms of complex promotional pricing.

Looking toward the current financial year ending in February 2027, Lidl GB is executing a £600 million investment strategy designed to open more than 50 additional stores, bringing total capital deployment up to support its largest Christmas trading period to date.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.