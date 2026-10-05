Four bodies found in Tsu, Mie Prefecture residential fire

Four children remain unaccounted for following a residential fire in Tsu City, Mie Prefecture, that completely consumed a wooden single-story home and caused large propane tanks to rupture. Emergency crews discovered four bodies within the ruins on October 2, 2026, as local eyewitness footage captured a woman frantically pleading in a mix of Portuguese and Japanese that children were trapped inside.

Flames Consume Kawarazu-cho Residence

The tragedy unfolded around 2 p.m. on October 2 in the Kawarazu-cho district of Tsu City. The fire reduced the wood-frame structure—divided into a main living area and a workshop with an entryway near the center—to ashes.

The home was regularly occupied by a Brazilian man and his four-year-old daughter. Earlier that afternoon, an acquaintance and her three children—comprising a 10-year-old girl, a 12-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old boy—had been visiting the residence. When the adults temporarily left the house in the afternoon, the four children were left inside alone.

Propane Tanks Detonate Amid Inferno

As the fire took hold, neighbors captured footage of intense flames leaping from the building. An adjacent resident described hearing two loud explosions as large propane gas cylinders stored near the back entrance ruptured.

Photo: 日テレNEWS NNN

Two towering, meter-high gas canisters were positioned outside the kitchen exit. Their metal tops were blown significant distances by the force of the blasts, shattering neighboring windows and scattering debris across adjacent properties.

Recovery Teams Locate Four Victims Inside

Initial witness accounts and damage assessments pointed to the southern entryway as the likely point of origin. As the flames advanced rapidly through the structure, the four children appear to have retreated deeper into the dwelling to escape the heat.

Photo: ｄメニューニュース

Police and fire officials confirmed that recovery teams located three bodies inside a bedroom on the north-central side of the home and a fourth body in the western living room.

Bystanders Intervene as Mother Pleads

In the immediate aftermath of the ignition, frantic scenes played out outside the burning dwelling. A woman, believed to be the mother of some of the children, attempted to rush back into the burning building while shouting, “There are children inside” in a mix of Portuguese and Japanese.

Bystanders physically intervened to hold her back, shouting warnings not to enter the collapsing structure.

Ongoing Forensic Investigation

Three days after the disaster, residents in surrounding homes were still engaged in cleanup efforts amid scattered fragments of metal and debris. Local police and fire authorities are conducting forensic examinations and planning judicial autopsies to formally confirm the identities of the four victims and determine the exact mechanical or accidental trigger that caused the fire to ignite the propane supply.