Daniel Cormier evaluates Roberto Soldić after UFC 332 win

Following the weekend fixture on October 3, at UFC 332 in Salt Lake City, Daniel Cormier evaluated Roberto Soldić’s promotional debut victory over Khaos Williams, stating that the American’s extreme durability saved him from a devastating finish that would have stopped 80 to 90 percent of the welterweight division. Soldić secured a unanimous decision win, overcoming a knockdown in the opening round to take control of the bout.

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The Octagon Return and Early Adversity in Salt Lake City

The event at UFC 332 was a milestone for Soldić, who returned to the promotion's cage after a lengthy layoff and a six-year absence from the welterweight division. Competing against Williams—a hard-hitting American who has fought under the UFC banner since 2020—the 31-year-old Croatian endured a difficult opening frame. Williams pressured him with low-kicks before landing a clean, powerful right hook that dropped Soldić to the canvas.

CHWILE GROZY I SYMFONIA DESTRUKCJI – ROBERTO SOLDIĆ WYGRYWA W DEBIUCIE W UFC! REKORDOWA GALA!

Though Soldić managed to return to his feet quickly, Williams maintained the initiative through the remainder of the first round. But the tape of the following frames revealed a total tactical shift. Soldić adjusted his range, began landing heavy counters, and altered the momentum of the bout entirely.

Soldić Wins by Unanimous Decision

In the second and third rounds, “Robocop” seized control of the pace. Soldić unleashed a stinging left high kick that visibly wobbled Williams before transitioning to a dominant position in the grappling exchanges, closing out the middle frame by grounding his opponent and raining down strikes. The third round followed a similar blueprint, with Soldić utilizing lateral movement, scoring with kicks, and eventually securing a late takedown to control the back-climbing positions.

UFC 332 Highlights: Roberto Soldic vs. Khaos Williams | ESPN MMA

The judges scored the bout 29-28, 29-27, and 29-27 in favor of Soldić, awarding him a unanimous decision victory in his promotional debut. UFC CEO Dana White acknowledged the rough first round in his post-event analysis, but ultimately categorized the Croatian’s performance across the final ten minutes as excellent.

Fighter Result Method Event Roberto Soldić Win Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27) UFC 332 Khaos Williams Loss Unanimous Decision (28-29, 27-29, 27-29) UFC 332

Daniel Cormier Assesses Williams' Punishment

Daniel Cormier’s assessment on his YouTube channel focused heavily on the sheer punishment absorbed by Williams, emphasizing that the strikes Soldić landed would have separated the vast majority of the 170-pound roster from consciousness. Soldić himself addressed the adversity in his post-fight interviews, admitting that Williams’ early right hand caught him clean and tested his resilience.

Photo: SportoweFakty

With his professional record moving to 22-4-0, Soldić stated that he is ready to face any opponent assigned by matchmakers Hunter Campbell and Dana White as he looks toward an early next year return to action. European and regional media outlets point toward a potential matchup against a ranked opponent inside the welterweight top fifteen for his next promotional appearance.

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