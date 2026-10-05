Jordan Pickford Pleads Guilty to Careless Driving in Lamborghini

England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has pleaded guilty to a charge of careless and inconsiderate driving after nearly causing a collision while operating a £200,000 Lamborghini Urus.

Pickford Speeds in Lamborghini During Police Pursuit

The incident occurred on April 14 in the town of Knutsford, where a Cheshire Police officer spotted Pickford’s high-end vehicle ignoring stop signs at a junction. According to court documents, the sudden infraction forced two separate drivers to brake sharply to avoid a crash.

Officer Cecil Ricardo watched the Lamborghini speed away before initiating a pursuit with emergency lights and sirens activated. The officer clocked Pickford traveling at 50 miles per hour along a stretch of road governed by a 30mph speed limit. The Everton goalkeeper eventually pulled over to the side of the road after noticing the police vehicle directly on his tail.

Rather than contesting the initial findings, Pickford submitted his guilty plea in writing utilizing a special judicial procedure. However, a formal hearing has been requested so that mitigating circumstances can be presented to the bench prior to sentencing.

Upcoming Sentencing at Chester Magistrates’ Court

The legal process now moves toward a final determination later this year. Pickford is scheduled to appear before Chester Magistrates’ Court on December 7, at which point the judiciary will review the case details and hand down a sentence.

Few goalkeepers in English football carry the profile that Pickford possesses. To date, he has accumulated 336 appearances for Everton and earned 92 international caps for the Three Lions. His resume includes guarding the English goal at the World Cups of 2018, 2022, and 2026, alongside roles in the finals of both Euro 2020 and Euro 2024.

Metric / Detail Statistic / Fact Player Profile Jordan Pickford (Everton & England) Vehicle Involved Lamborghini Urus (£200,000) Incident Date April 14 Location Knutsford, Cheshire Recorded Speed 50 mph in a 30 mph zone Court Appearance Date December 7 (Chester Magistrates’ Court)

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