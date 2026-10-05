Nobel Prize in Medicine 2026 Awarded for Optogenetics Breakthroughs

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Medicine has been awarded to Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann, and Georg Nagel for their discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics, Corriere della Sera reported. The technology has transformed neuroscience by allowing researchers to control specific nerve cells using light pulses.

From Algae Photoreceptors to Neural Control

The foundational work behind optogenetics stems from a multidisciplinary convergence of biology, physics, and psychiatry. Peter Hegemann, a 71-year-old biophysicist at Berlin’s Humboldt University, and Georg Nagel, a 73-year-old biologist and senior professor at the University of Würzburg, dedicated their careers to studying microbial photoreceptors. Their identification of channelrhodopsins—light-sensitive proteins—laid the groundwork for what would follow.

Karl Deisseroth, a 54-year-old bioengineer, psychiatrist, and neuroscientist at Stanford University, took those biological components and engineered them for use in neural circuits. By introducing these light-sensitive channels into specific neurons, researchers can switch individual brain cells on and off with extraordinary temporal precision.

LIVE: Nobel Prize in medicine 2026 announcement (Full)

Inside the Karolinska Institute Announcement

The Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute announced the prize at 11:30 a.m., capping laboratory research. Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the medical committee, revealed he had reached all three laureates by phone on Monday. Perlmann noted that each recipient expressed that it was wonderful to receive the prize together and considered the others friends.

Per Svenningsson, president of the Nobel Committee, emphasized that optogenetics offers the possibility of mapping the brain in ways that until a few years ago could only be imagined. For the Karolinska, the breakthrough represents a new era in neuroscience. For Deisseroth, who identifies as a night owl, the news arrived in Northern California just as he was settling into bed after working on documents and sending emails to students.

LIVE: Stanford Press Conference as Karl Deisseroth Wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Medicine | AE1G

Laureate Age Institution Primary Focus Karl Deisseroth 54 Stanford University (USA) Bioengineering, Psychiatry, Neural Circuitry Peter Hegemann 71 Humboldt University of Berlin (Germany) Experimental Biophysics, Channelrhodopsins Georg Nagel 73 University of Würzburg (Germany) Microbial Photoreceptors, Membrane Transport

Immediate Reactions from Stanford to Berlin

Shortly after receiving the call from the Nobel Prize Assembly, Deisseroth’s immediate priorities turned back to domestic life. According to the Associated Press, the Stanford professor focused on preparing school lunches for his sleeping children. In a statement released on the Stanford University news site, Deisseroth reflected on the collaborative trajectory of the field, noting his delight in spanning the entire scientific journey from early explorations on algae to advanced experiments in neuroscience.

Hegemann in Berlin and Nagel in Würzburg represent the European half of this scientific triumvirate, bridging fundamental biophysics with neuroscience.

First reactions | Karl Deisseroth, Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine | telephone interview