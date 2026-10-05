Arab Stock Exchanges Close on Mixed Note on Monday

Arab stock exchanges closed on a mixed note on Monday, October 5, 2026, as the Egyptian and Kuwaiti markets retreated from earlier sessions, while United Arab Emirates bourses and the Qatari market posted gains.

Regional Market Performance and Liquidity Dynamics

Saudi Arabia: The Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) faced downward pressure from the financial sector, slipping below the critical 10,500-point threshold during Monday’s trading session. The main index “TASI” advanced by approximately 1.1% to 10,505 points amid weak trading valued at roughly 2.2 billion riyals, after incurring its fifth weekly loss the prior week, marking the longest losing streak since November 2025.

The faced downward pressure from the financial sector, slipping below the critical 10,500-point threshold during Monday’s trading session. The main index “TASI” advanced by approximately 1.1% to 10,505 points amid weak trading valued at roughly 2.2 billion riyals, after incurring its fifth weekly loss the prior week, marking the longest losing streak since November 2025. Egypt: The benchmark EGX30 dropped 0.7% at the close, reversing gains from the previous two sessions after testing levels near 54,000 points earlier in the week, CNBC Arabia reported.

The benchmark dropped 0.7% at the close, reversing gains from the previous two sessions after testing levels near 54,000 points earlier in the week, CNBC Arabia reported. United Arab Emirates & Qatar: UAE markets registered collective gains, with Dubai holding above the 5,900-point mark, while the Qatari bourse climbed more than 1% to close near 9,300 points.

Divergent Trajectories Across Gulf and North African Bourses

Monday’s session revealed a split in investor sentiment across Middle Eastern equities. In Saudi Arabia, selling pressure centered heavily on banking institutions, dragging the main index beneath the psychological 10,500 support level. Gains encompassed major sectors, as the banking sector rose 1.2%, bolstered by gains in “Al Rajhi Bank” and “National Commercial Bank” shares. The energy sector climbed 0.55% led by "Aramco", and the materials sector advanced 1.94% alongside an increase in "SABIC" stock. This pullback in Riyadh contrasts with late September momentum when Asharq Bloomberg noted temporary relief stemming from softer U.S. payroll data that eased federal funds rate hike fears.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Exchange experienced a sharper reversal. After securing gains across two sessions, the EGX30 retreated 0.7%, shedding momentum as local and institutional participants recalibrated positions. Conversely, buying interest flowed steadily into Gulf neighbors. UAE benchmarks logged coordinated advances, with the Dubai financial market successfully defending its 5,900-point floor. Doha mirrored this resilience, driving the Qatari index past a 1% daily gain to close near the 9,300-point barrier.

Kuwaiti Equities Slide While Liquidity Focus Shifts

Kuwait joined Egypt in negative territory, recording broad-based losses across its major gauges. The Premier Market Index drifted lower by 0.6% by the closing bell, reflecting cautious capital allocation.

Photo: الشرق بلومبرغ

Index / Market Direction Key Metric / Level Egypt (EGX30) Down 0.7% Corrected after two sessions of gains Saudi Arabia (TASI) Down (Financials-led) Broke below 10,500 points UAE (Dubai Financial Market) Up (Collective gains) Maintained above 5,900 points Qatar Stock Exchange Up >1% Closed near 9,300 points Kuwait (Premier Market) Down 0.6% Broad-based losses recorded

Global Bond Yields Compete with Regional Dividend Yields

While receding interest rate hike bets provided temporary breathing room for regional equities late last month, stubborn global bond yields continue to compete directly with regional dividend yields for institutional capital.

As corporate reporting for the third quarter begins to materialize, market participants are weighing whether fundamental earnings growth can offset macro-driven valuation pressures.