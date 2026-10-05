India and Switzerland Sign Five Agreements to Boost Bilateral Ties and Investment

India and Switzerland inked five agreements on Monday, targeting a $100 billion investment milestone and the creation of ten lakh direct jobs over the next fifteen years following high-level bilateral talks in New Delhi.

Trade Pact Framework and Economic Targets

The agreements span migration, mobility, young professionals, transportation technology, and scientific research. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swiss President Guy Parmelin met at Hyderabad House to formalize the pacts, building upon the historic Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement implemented last October with the European Free Trade Association, or EFTA, countries. This framework represents India’s first Free Trade Agreement with a European economic bloc.

Prime Minister Modi stated during a joint press briefing that the initiative aims to attract $100 billion in investments and generate ten lakh direct jobs over the next fifteen years. The strategy focuses on expanding market access for Indian agricultural products, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and engineering goods in Switzerland. Simultaneously, India seeks to draw Swiss investments into biotechnology, life sciences, banking, insurance, food processing, and sustainability sectors to establish reliable global supply chains.

Mobility Accords and Institutional Agreements

The newly signed documents include a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement and an Exchange of Young Professionals arrangement. Additional accords cover promotion and collaboration in transportation technologies, mobility systems, and infrastructure, alongside a Letter of Intent between the Department of Science and Technology and the Swiss National Science Foundation.

During the delegation-level discussions, both nations identified new avenues for cooperation in military exchanges, defense production, and nuclear energy. Prime Minister Modi noted the historical ties between the two nations, recalling Swami Vivekananda’s nineteenth-century impressions of the Swiss Alps and Mahatma Gandhi’s time spent interacting with the Swiss population.

Photo: Firstpost

President Parmelin State Visit Schedule

President Parmelin arrived in New Delhi on Monday morning for a three-day state visit accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior officials and business leaders. Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta received the Swiss leader at the airport. President Parmelin received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, complete with a tri-services guard of honour, hosted by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar also called on President Parmelin, acknowledging the visitor’s sentiments toward strengthening bilateral ties. The visiting dignitary paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat earlier in the day. President Parmelin is scheduled to meet President Murmu this evening at an official banquet hosted in his honor, and he will attend the India-EFTA Prosperity Summit on October 7 to mark one year of the trade agreement’s operationalization.