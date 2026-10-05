90% of Patients Improve Asthma Control via New Referral Service

The HSE has launched a direct Healthlink referral pathway enabling general practitioners and practice nurses to connect asthma patients with the free, nurse-led Asthma Adviceline run by the Asthma Society of Ireland, following survey data showing significant reductions in emergency department attendances and out-of-hours medical visits among service users.

This clinical integration addresses the variable nature of chronic airway disease by giving patients direct access to respiratory specialists between scheduled primary care consultations. The initiative bridges a vital gap in chronic disease management by reinforcing physician-led treatment plans through structured self-management education and dedicated nurse support.

Adviceline Reduces Emergency Visits Through Professional Nurse Support

Direct Professional Access: Your GP or practice nurse can now send an electronic referral straight through Healthlink so you can speak directly with an expert respiratory nurse.

Your GP or practice nurse can now send an electronic referral straight through Healthlink so you can speak directly with an expert respiratory nurse. Targeted Self-Management: The call-back service provides personalized education on inhaler technique, trigger management, and action plans without diagnosing conditions or altering prescribed drug regimens.

The call-back service provides personalized education on inhaler technique, trigger management, and action plans without diagnosing conditions or altering prescribed drug regimens. Measurable Relief: Recent clinical audits indicate that utilizing the Adviceline correlates with markedly fewer emergency room visits, reduced requirements for urgent GP consultations, and decreased reliance on oral steroid courses.

Expanding Digital Access via Healthlink Integration

Healthcare professionals can now utilize Healthlink, the Health Service Executive’s electronic messaging system, to streamline referrals to the Asthma Adviceline. Operating Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, the freephone service (1800 44 54 64) acts as a specialized call-back mechanism. Patients, families, and carers who connect with the service speak directly with experienced asthma nurse specialists who hold expertise across primary, secondary, and tertiary care settings.

Mary McDonald, Patient Services Manager at the Asthma Society of Ireland, emphasized the necessity of continuous support structures. “We know that asthma is a condition that requires ongoing support, not just care during scheduled appointments,” McDonald stated. By integrating these referrals into routine pathways, clinicians can ensure patients build confidence in managing environmental triggers and seasonal health factors between clinical check-ups.

Patients Report Fewer Hospital Admissions and Clinical Consultations

Data from service evaluations and patient surveys highlight substantial downstream benefits for both individuals and the wider healthcare infrastructure. Two-thirds of surveyed service users reported avoiding emergency department visits entirely, while 68 per cent noted a decrease in overall hospital admissions. Also, 73 per cent stated they required fewer GP or out-of-hours clinical consultations after engaging with the nurse-led support.

Additional metrics reveal a profound impact on pharmacological dependence and symptom control. The proportion of patients requiring no oral steroid courses surged from 11 per cent to 35 per cent following intervention. A retrospective review of 288 patients completing the Asthma Control Test through the Adviceline demonstrated that 90 per cent improved their specific asthma control scores, and every single respondent indicated they would recommend the resource.

Clinical Metric Evaluated Reported Improvement / Outcome Emergency Department Avoidance Two-thirds of respondents avoided ED visits Hospital Admissions 68% reported fewer overall admissions GP and Out-of-Hours Visits 73% required fewer primary care visits Patients Free of Oral Steroid Courses Increased from 11% to 35% Asthma Control Test Score Improvement 90% of reviewed patients showed positive gains

Addressing Pediatric Vulnerabilities and Broader Support Channels

Despite these clinical gains, data shows persistent vulnerabilities within specific demographics. An Asthma Society of Ireland survey launched on World Autism Day on May 5 revealed that more than one in three children diagnosed with asthma had been hospitalised within the preceding year, with 14 per cent enduring multiple hospital admissions.

To capture populations requiring alternative communication modalities, the Asthma Society of Ireland also operates a HSE-funded WhatsApp messaging service on 086 059 0132. This channel enables patients and caregivers to consult respiratory specialist nurses regarding disease management aspects. This messaging infrastructure also extends support to individuals managing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, aligning with preparatory awareness initiatives ahead of World COPD Day observed globally on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Adviceline Provides Education Without Diagnosing or Prescribing

The Asthma Adviceline operates strictly as an educational and supportive adjunct to primary medical care; it does not diagnose medical conditions or prescribe pharmacological treatments.

Future Trajectory in Respiratory Care

The continued integration of the Healthlink referral pathway marks a systematic effort to mitigate the acute burdens placed on emergency departments by chronic respiratory pathologies. By embedding specialist nurse guidance directly into everyday clinical workflows, the healthcare framework provides a durable bridge that sustains patients through volatile disease fluctuations.

References

Asthma Society of Ireland: Patient Services Survey and Healthlink Referral Documentation.

Asthma Control Test: Clinical Review Data (N=288).

Disclaimer: This article is published for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute formal medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any questions about a medical condition.