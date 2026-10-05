University of Glasgow and Kyushu Institute of Technology send whisky to space

Researchers from the University of Glasgow and the Kyushu Institute of Technology are preparing to send 10ml of whisky and a cask fragment into orbit aboard a small CubeSat satellite in 2028, thespiritsbusiness.com reported. The joint Scottish-Japanese project aims to study biological and chemical processes in microgravity, potentially paving the way for orbital pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Space Puffin Mission Tests Whisky Maturation in Microgravity

Nicknamed “Space Puffin,” the mission will subject both liquid and wood samples to microgravity and rapidly changing temperature conditions for up to five years. Project lead Dr Gilles Bailet of the University of Glasgow explained that wood breathes faster in this harsh environment, which could accelerate the spirit’s maturation process. As it rotates the planet every 90 minutes, the whisky will experience frequent changes between extreme heat and freezing cold, with temperatures quickly varying between minus 150 degrees to 200 degrees, which the scientist behind the project expects to result in “very bold” flavours. Dr Bailet also noted that they have the best people in Scotland to inform the ageing process with centuries of experience, and stated: We build our spacecraft to be able to get an environment which is better for the whisky, but this wood will breathe faster than on Earth. The origin of the whisky remains unconfirmed as The Spirits Business approached the University of Glasgow to determine whether a Japanese or Scotch whisky will be chosen, and the project will mark the first time whisky is exposed to the vacuum of space.

Previous research has suggested that the microgravity of space may allow us to grow larger, purer chemical crystals and to fold proteins in new ways. Big questions still remain over how we might actually do chemistry in space, however, and this project aims to provide some answers. Dr Gilles Bailet added: Whisky gives us a very recognisable, very well-understood model for studying and monitoring biological and chemical processes in microgravity. This project will provide valuable new insights into how fermentation and chemical evolution can be monitored and controlled in space, as well as how ethanol can be made in orbit. Our ultimate aim is that our project could help to scale up chemistry and biomanufacturing in space, where there is a great deal of potential to produce high-value pharmaceuticals and next-generation cancer therapeutics.

An artificial tongue capable of rapid chemical analysis will monitor the composition of the whisky and the wood throughout the duration of the experiment. While the current CubeSat will not be recovered at the end of its five-year mission, the research team intends to scale up future operations to launch and safely land matured spirits back on Earth.

Photo: Yahoo News UK

Engineering Collaboration Between Scotland and Japan

The student delegation includes Micah Chapman, Liam Alkire, Fraser Allen, Milo Godwin, Peter Moody, Yuki Suter, and Muhammad Taha Malik.

Geoff Nisbet of Allen Associates, along with Dr Gilles Bailet and Micah Chapman, examined the prototype space equipment during the design phase.

From Orbital Spirits to Next-Generation Cancer Therapeutics

Beyond the novelty of space-aged spirits, the underlying chemistry holds significant medical implications. Barley fermentation creates ethanol as a byproduct, and the project aims to demonstrate how ethanol extraction can be managed effectively in orbit. Researchers believe these insights will help scale up biomanufacturing in space to produce high-value pharmaceuticals and next-generation cancer therapeutics.

This initiative builds upon precedent set in October 2011, when Islay’s Ardbeg Distillery sent single malt samples to the International Space Station to study microgravity maturation. Upon their return in 2015, whisky maker Dr Bill Lumsden noted that the space samples developed a markedly different profile than earth-bound counterparts, confirming gravity’s direct impact on maturing spirits.