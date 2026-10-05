2026-27 NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 2 Primer and Pickups

Entering Week 2 of the 2026-27 NHL fantasy hockey season, managers must adjust to early scoring trends, notable long-term injuries such as Aleksander Barkov landing on LTIR with a leg injury, and a scheduling matrix featuring teams playing as few as two games.

Target Teams with More Games for Fantasy Advantage

Target players from teams positioned at the top of the schedule matrix to maximize games played and secure a distinct advantage in weekly head-to-head matchups.

Exercise caution when streaming skaters from the six clubs playing only twice this week—specifically Florida, Edmonton, Columbus, New Jersey, Los Angeles, and Calgary—unless roster flexibility allows it.

Monitor line combinations closely, as top centers like Washington’s Dylan Strome face early defensive zone burdens that could shift following strategic adjustments by the coaching staff.

Goal Production Dips as Scheduling Imbalances Emerge

A high-scoring opening week caught many analysts off guard, driven largely by compressed preseason preparations and early-season defensive lapses. As teams iron out systemic structure, overall goal production is expected to dip. Week 2 presents stark scheduling imbalances across the league. Conversely, six clubs are limited to just two appearances.

For Ottawa, a sparse one-game opening week left fantasy managers with limited data. However, early deployment patterns revealed Shane Pinto skating alongside Claude Giroux and Michael Amadio at even strength. The Senators open their schedule with a demanding back-to-back set against Boston and Detroit. Meanwhile, Columbus offers a potential streaming angle for managers needing weekend production. The Blue Jackets play back-to-back games on Friday against Pittsburgh and Saturday in St. Louis, making short-term options like Sean Monahan or Kent Johnson viable targets.

Fantasy Managers Monitor Washington Line Possession Metrics

Roster management in Yahoo fantasy leagues requires close evaluation of underlying metrics rather than raw point totals alone. Dylan Strome, rostered in 48 percent of leagues, anchors a Washington Capitals line with Alex Ovechkin and Ryan Leonard. Despite averaging the highest even-strength time on ice per game among Caps forwards, the unit has struggled with possession metrics at even strength. Fantasy managers are banking on head coach Spencer Carbery eventually adjusting combinations to alleviate these defensive liabilities.

In Colorado, Artturi Lehkonen remains under-rostered at 47 percent despite back-to-back 20-goal campaigns. Skating alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas, Lehkonen has notched three goals through the first two contests of the season. His role secures steady depth value with potential upside for top power-play deployment if ongoing special teams adjustments shift personnel.

Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Laferriere is earning attention in banger leagues with triple-position eligibility. Through two games, Laferriere has contributed two assists, two shots, two blocks, and eight hits. In New Jersey, Luke Evangelista averages 18:33 of ice time per game while slotting into second-line and top power-play assignments. The Devils offense carries top-10 upside as long as key playmakers stay healthy.

Will Cuylle Offers Value in Physical Formats

Physical contributors continue to offer elite fantasy value in specific formats. New York Rangers forward Will Cuylle supplies rare category coverage, combining eight shots and 11 hits through three games while maintaining a profile that points toward heavy hit totals by season’s end.

Between the pipes, Carolina goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov secured a victory against Philadelphia under typical Hurricanes defensive suppression—facing low shot volume while conceding few goals. With Brandon Bussi holding a less-than-secure grip on the starting role in net, favourable upcoming matchups against Vancouver and Chicago present Kochetkov an opportunity to command a larger share of starts moving forward.

Player Position Team Yahoo Rostered % Notable Early Stats / Role Dylan Strome C WSH 48% Highest EV TOI/GP among Caps forwards Artturi Lehkonen LW/RW COL 47% 3 goals in first 2 games on top line Alex Laferriere C/LW/RW LA 46% 2 assists, 2 shots, 2 blocks, 8 hits Luke Evangelista LW/RW NJ 46% 18:33 TOI/GP with L2/PP1 exposure Will Cuylle LW/RW NYR 40% 8 shots and 11 hits through 3 games Pyotr Kochetkov G CAR 27% Secured first win behind low-shot suppression

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.