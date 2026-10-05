Cornell University Sexual Assault Case: The “I Am Jane Doe” Movement Explained

“I am Jane Doe,” reads a phrase spreading across American social media in a solidarity movement protecting an anonymous woman accusing seven Cornell University fraternity members of gang rape. The digital mobilization follows intense online tracking attempts to expose her identity, drawing immediate comparisons to a second MeToo movement as legal proceedings and public backlash mount in Ithaca, New York.

The October 2024 Incident at the Chi Psi Fraternity House

The civil lawsuit filed last month details an assault alleged to have occurred in October 2024 at the Chi Psi fraternity building on the Cornell University campus. The plaintiff, who was 20 years old at the time, states that members pressured her to consume alcohol, marijuana, and ketamine, leaving her unable to exercise normal judgment or offer physical resistance over an extended period. The complaint further notes that a member posted a message in a Snapchat group chat encouraging others to join the assault. The accused male students deny wrongdoing, arguing that sexual relations were consensual or that they did not participate. Cornell University subsequently closed the Chi Psi chapter following the incident.

Prosecution Reopens Criminal Case After Civil Lawsuit

University police received an initial report following the incident, but the matter did not proceed to criminal charges. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew VanHouten stated that initial statements and evidence failed to establish proof of a crime. However, public criticism mounted over whether law enforcement adequately examined the woman’s statements regarding her incapacitated state and the alleged assault. National attention surged after the plaintiff filed a civil lawsuit last month naming seven male students and the university. The prosecution announced a reopening of the criminal investigation on September 28, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul appointed state Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor on October 1.

ABC News obtains Jane Doe text messages in Cornell sexual assault probe

University Disputes Claims over Student Disciplinary Penalties

Legal counsel for the plaintiff criticized the disciplinary response, noting that only two of the seven accused students faced expulsion while others received lighter penalties such as essay assignments. University officials disputed this account, maintaining that severe disciplinary measures including expulsion and suspension were handed down, and denying that any student’s punishment concluded solely with an essay. Cornell students expressed sharp dissatisfaction with university communication regarding the disciplinary process. During a student public hearing on October 1, attendees challenged the administration and called for the resignation of the president. In a video message released on October 3, Cornell University President Michael Kotlikoff expressed support for an external review of the university’s handling of the case and pledged increased transparency.

Online Scrutiny and the Birth of the “Jane Doe” Solidarity Movement

The civil complaint lists the full names of seven male students, including one reported to be of Korean descent, and the Cornell student newspaper published their identities. While the plaintiff filed her lawsuit under the pseudonym Jane Doe to protect her privacy, commentators such as Michael Tracey posted on X on September 28 questioning whether anyone had the guts to reveal her identity. In direct response to these tracking efforts, social media users began posting the phrase “I am Jane Doe” to obscure internet searches and shield the complainant’s identity. Participants are posting under their own names and faces to flood search algorithms with the phrase, echoing the spirit of the MeToo movement while shifting the focus specifically toward safeguarding a survivor’s anonymity.