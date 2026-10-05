2 Phase 3 Trials Show Ritlecitinib Efficacy for Non-Segmental Vitiligo

Pfizer has announced positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating once-daily oral ritlecitinib, marketed as Litfulo®, for non-segmental vitiligo in patients twelve years and older, demonstrating significant improvements in facial and total body repigmentation over a fifty-two-week period compared to placebo.

Ritlecitinib Achieves Repigmentation in Vitiligo Trials

What was tested: Ritlecitinib, an oral medication originally developed for severe alopecia areata, was evaluated in clinical trials for non-segmental vitiligo, an autoimmune condition causing patchy skin discoloration.

Ritlecitinib, an oral medication originally developed for severe alopecia areata, was evaluated in clinical trials for non-segmental vitiligo, an autoimmune condition causing patchy skin discoloration. How it works: The molecule features a unique mechanism of action that targets TEC-family kinases and Janus kinase 3 (JAK3), interrupting the immune pathways that attack melanin-producing cells.

The molecule features a unique mechanism of action that targets TEC-family kinases and Janus kinase 3 (JAK3), interrupting the immune pathways that attack melanin-producing cells. What the results showed: Patients taking the drug achieved substantial repigmentation of both the face and body over fifty-two weeks, paving the way for global regulatory submissions.

Two Trials Measure Ritlecitinib Efficacy via VASI

The research program comprised two distinct trials: the TRANQUILLO study, which enrolled patients starting at twelve years of age, and TRANQUILLO 2, which exclusively randomized adult participants. Both investigations evaluated 50-milligram and 100-milligram daily doses of ritlecitinib against a placebo control. Investigators measured efficacy using the Vitiligo Area Scoring Index (VASI). A significantly higher proportion of patients receiving the active treatment achieved the primary endpoint of facial repigmentation, defined as a 75 percent or greater improvement on the F-VASI75 scale, and the key secondary endpoint of total body repigmentation, defined as a 50 percent or greater improvement on the T-VASI50 scale at week 52.

In the United States, both endpoints served as co-primary objectives, whereas international protocols designated total body repigmentation as a key secondary measure. According to Dr. Ignasi Figueras, a dermatologist at the Hospital Universitario de Bellvitge in Barcelona, living with non-segmental vitiligo imposes a profound daily burden. Because the condition is unpredictable and current treatment options remain limited, many patients experience significant frustration. The trial data indicate a potential paradigm shift toward systemic therapies for patients whose disease severity requires interventions beyond localized topical treatments, as reported by farmacosalud.com.

Molecular Mechanism and Safety Profile

The therapy targets specific intracellular enzymes responsible for immune-mediated melanocyte destruction. Dr. José Chaves, medical director of Pfizer Spain, noted that the molecule possesses a unique mechanism of action targeting TEC-family kinases and JAK3, which shapes its distinctive clinical profile. The safety data observed in the non-segmental vitiligo trials remained consistent with the established safety profile of the medication in its approved indication for severe alopecia areata, with no new safety signals identified during the fifty-two-week evaluation window. Overall, the proportion of treatment-emergent adverse events stayed balanced across the active treatment and placebo arms.

Trial Parameter TRANQUILLO Program Details Drug & Dosing Ritlecitinib (Litfulo®) 50 mg and 100 mg once daily Patient Population Patients aged 12 and older (TRANQUILLO) and adults exclusively (TRANQUILLO 2) with active or stable non-segmental vitiligo Primary Endpoints Facial repigmentation (F-VASI75) and total body repigmentation (T-VASI50) at week 52 Funding & Sponsorship Sponsored and funded by Pfizer

Pfizer Seeks Regulatory Approval for Ritlecitinib

Based on these Phase 3 findings, Pfizer intends to submit formal regulatory applications to global health authorities to seek approval for ritlecitinib as a new oral systemic treatment option for adults living with non-segmental vitiligo.

References

Upadhya S, Andrade MJ, Shukla V, Rao R, Satyamoorthy K. Genetic and immune dysregulation in vitiligo: Insights into autoimmune mechanisms and disease pathogenesis. Autoimmun Rev. 2025;24(8):103841. doi:10.1016/j.autrev.2025.103841

Seneschal J, Bae JM, Ezzedine K, et al. Vitiligo. Nat Rev Dis Primers. 2025;11(1):85. doi:10.1038/s41572-025-00670-x

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.