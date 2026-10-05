Taliban and Pakistan Clash at Moscow Format Meeting over Security

Diplomatic efforts at the eighth Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan collapsed Monday, October 5, when a sharp dispute between the Taliban and Pakistan blocked the adoption of a joint statement. Russia expressed regret over the impasse, which centered on language concerning regional terrorism and cross-border security.

Speaking on Monday at the consultations, Taliban Foreign Minister Muttaqi stated that his administration sought normal relations with all regional neighbors, specifically naming Pakistan.

The Deadlock Over Terrorism Language in Moscow

Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president’s special representative for Afghanistan, announced on Monday that the meeting ended without a formal communiqué due to irreconcilable disagreements during the drafting process.

Kabulov noted that the Taliban specifically objected to sections of the draft document that mentioned Afghanistan in the context of terrorism. The Taliban delegation argued that the text referenced terrorism too extensively.

Afghanistan Moscow Format | Regional Security | Pakistan | Russia | Taliban | Aaj News

Moscow expressed surprise at this resistance. Kabulov pointed out that similar language regarding terrorism had appeared in the final statement of the seventh Moscow Format meeting the previous year.

Muttaqi doubled down on his critique of Islamabad during his formal address. He accused the Pakistani military of launching cross-border attacks that targeted Afghan civilians, citing strikes on residential homes, schools, hospitals, and universities in violation of international law.

The Taliban foreign minister claimed that Pakistan was actively trying to destabilize Afghanistan. He alleged that Islamabad was backing armed opponents, including the ISIS, and utilizing former Afghan military personnel to stoke insecurity.

Muttaqi specifically tied recent security incidents in Badakhshan and Nuristan provinces to Pakistani support, though he did not provide additional documentation to substantiate those specific claims.

Kabul and Islamabad Clash over Security and Militants

The diplomatic rupture follows months of escalating friction between the two neighbors. While Kabul maintains its allegations of Pakistani aggression and economic pressure on Afghan migrants, refugees, and students, Islamabad rejects the charges entirely.

Pakistan counters that the Taliban fail to curb anti-Pakistan militants operating from Afghan soil, most notably the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Islamabad demands that Kabul take concrete action to prevent cross-border incursions.

Despite the deadlock, Muttaqi insisted that the Taliban reserved the right to self-defense and would reject external pressure. At the same time, he offered assurances that Afghan territory would not be used against any country.

Muttaqi also claimed significant domestic successes, stating that the Islamic State threat had been contained and that drug cultivation and trafficking had declined compared to previous years. He urged the international community to expand economic cooperation rather than impose pressure, arguing that security depends directly on economic stability.