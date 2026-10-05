Yemeni Forces Seize Strategic Bab el-Mandeb Area From Houthis

Yemeni government forces secured effective control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the key Dhubab area from Houthi fighters during the “Dawn of Yemen” military operation, army officials announced on Monday. The strategic waterway connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea, serving as a vital trade lane for international shipping and global energy markets.

Pro-Government Forces Take Dhubab Airport

Pro-government Southern Giants Brigades and Nation’s Shield forces took control of Dhubab airport and severed the connecting road to Mokha, according to military spokesman Lt. Col. Majid Abdullah al-Nuzayli.

Yemen’s Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani told Reuters that Saudi-backed ground forces achieved rapid advances along the coast with heavy Saudi air support.

The Houthis disputed these territorial claims, while localized fighting persisted near a military base close to the strait.

Offensive Aims to Restore Red Sea Traffic

The latest escalation in Bab el-Mandeb follows weeks of sustained combat across southwestern Yemen. The offensive aims to restore free traffic in the Red Sea following previous Houthi disruptions. Riyadh stated that hundreds of targets were struck in Yemen to provide air cover for pro-government ground units.

While government forces consolidated positions around the narrowest point of the strait, heavy ground engagements simultaneously unfolded near Taiz. Five military sources indicated that Houthi fighters advanced into al-Turbah and pushed into the al-Mawasit district. These competing advances show that control across southwest Yemen's key transport arteries is fragmented.

Yemen Govt Reclaims Bab El-Mandeb, Saudi-Backed Forces Mount Over 1,100 Attacks Against Houthis | 4K

Fighting Displaces 184,000 People

The renewed military campaign has exacerbated local humanitarian conditions across the region. The United Nations migration agency reported on Monday that approximately 184,000 people have been displaced since fighting erupted in this phase of the conflict.

Operational Sector Reported Activity Key Infrastructure Affected Dhubab / Bab el-Mandeb Pro-government forces secured effective control Dhubab airstrip, Mokha-Dhubab road Taiz Province Houthi advances and ongoing clashes Al-Turbah town, al-Mawasit district Sanaa Province Airstrikes reported by Houthi-run health ministry Sanhan and Sa’wan districts

Meanwhile, the Houthi-run health ministry stated that two people were killed and seven wounded in strikes on Sanhan and Sa’wan districts in Sanaa province. President Rashad al-Alimi swore to fight until the country is liberated from the grip of the terrorist militia.

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