Florida Voter Registration Guide for Tallahassee Students

Tallahassee students facing the November 3 midterm elections must follow distinct registration steps depending on whether they hold in-state or out-of-state residency. The general election ballot features critical contests for Florida governor, the U.S. House and Senate, state constitutional amendments, and local municipal races.

Voter Registration Deadlines and Requirements for Leon County Students

Eligible Leon County residents face a strict deadline to participate in the upcoming general election. Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley emphasized the importance of the cutoff date in a public statement. I encourage all eligible Leon County residents to register to vote today. If you are not registered in Florida by October 5, you cannot vote in the General Election. Registration is easy, and my office will stay open late on October 5 to serve our newest voters, Earley said in a Facebook post.

Oct. 5 marks Florida voter registration deadline for November election

Students who miss this deadline cannot cast a ballot in Florida. Beyond registration, individuals intending to vote by mail must submit their requests by October 22.

It’s important to check your voter registration status, make sure your information is up to date, and know where you’re supposed to vote, said Kane Ryan, an intern with People Power for Florida (PPFF) and a political science major at Florida State University, as reported by the FSView. The campus chapter of PPFF regularly hosts voter registration tables on Landis Green to assist students with verifying their information.

Out-Of-State Students Must Complete New Florida Registrations

Requirements vary significantly depending on where a student lived prior to enrolling in Tallahassee. Out-of-state students must complete a brand-new Florida registration rather than an update. This process can be completed online, at the Leon County Supervisor of Elections office, or through campus outreach tables. Online registration requires a Florida driver’s license or state ID alongside the last four digits of a Social Security number. Students lacking a Florida-issued ID may still fill out the form online, but must print, sign, and physically deliver or mail the document to the elections office. Alternatively, out-of-state students may choose to vote by mail in their home state by following absentee guidelines issued by their home jurisdiction.

For in-state students already registered elsewhere in Florida, updating an address to Leon County can be done online, through PPFF on Landis Green, or directly at the elections office. Students moving from another Florida county may also update their address at any Leon County early voting site. In-state students who prefer to cast a ballot in their hometown races can request a vote-by-mail ballot from their home county’s Supervisor of Elections before the October 22 deadline.

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Voting Options for Tallahassee College Students Student Residency Status Action Required for Tallahassee Voting Key Deadline Out-of-State Register fresh in Florida online or via paper form October 5 In-State (Relocating Registration) Update address to Leon County online or in person October 5 In-State (Voting Hometown) Request vote-by-mail ballot from home county October 22 Mail-In Voter (Leon County) Submit vote-by-mail ballot request online October 22

Locating Precincts and Confirming Status on Election Day

Students can verify their active registration status at any time by using the voter information lookup tool provided by the Florida Department of State, which requires only a legal name and date of birth. On Election Day, November 3, participants must cast their ballots at their assigned precinct.