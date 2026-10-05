Shams Al-Baroudi posts emotional video message on 81st birthday

Egyptian retired actress Shams Al-Baroudi celebrated her 81st birthday in October facing profound grief, sharing an emotional video message on Facebook explaining her inability to answer congratulatory phone calls due to physical and psychological exhaustion.

Shams Al-Baroudi’s 81st Birthday Marked by Loss

The Video Message: She posted an apology on Facebook to friends and loved ones for failing to answer their calls, citing overwhelming fatigue and sadness.

She posted an apology on Facebook to friends and loved ones for failing to answer their calls, citing overwhelming fatigue and sadness. The Legacy: The couple remains an iconic fixture of Arab cinema history, known for Al-Baroudi’s dramatic exit from the spotlight in 1984 to prioritize family.

The Shift in October’s Meaning for the Retired Star

For decades, the month of October held joyful connotations for Al-Baroudi, intertwining her own birthday with that of her granddaughter. In her video message to the public, Al-Baroudi reflected on this painful transformation, stating, My beloved passed away in this month too; sometimes I feel like I can no longer celebrate.

The emotional weight of the month is compounded by recent personal hardships. That initial tragedy severely impacted the health of Hassan Youssef, leading directly up to his passing in October of the following year.

Photo: news50.sa

Reflecting on a Lifetime in Arab Cinema

Al-Baroudi’s relationship with Hassan Youssef defined a golden era of Egyptian filmmaking. Beginning their romance in the 1970s and marrying in 1972, the couple became a staple of classic Arabic cinema narratives. At the absolute peak of her fame in 1984, Al-Baroudi made the definitive choice to step away from acting entirely, dedicating her life to her household.

Despite her long absence from the screen, public fascination with her life remains high. Outlets covering her recent statements emphasize that she is not seeking a return to stardom, preferring instead to process her private grief.

Milestone Event Year Context & Impact Marriage 1972 Marked the beginning of one of Arab cinema’s most enduring celebrity partnerships. Retirement 1984 Al-Baroudi walked away from acting at the height of her cinematic career to focus on family. Family Tragedy 2023 The family suffered the sudden loss of their youngest son, Abdullah, by drowning. Bereavement 2024 Veteran actor Hassan Youssef passed away in October following a period of declining health.

Fans Support Al-Baroudi After Car Accident

Alongside her reflections on grief, Al-Baroudi addressed her well-being following a sudden car accident.

Public response to her recent video has been overwhelmingly sympathetic, as millions of classic cinema enthusiasts rallied across social platforms to offer support. While handling critical comments alongside waves of affection, Al-Baroudi continues to maintain a quiet, reflective presence away from the cameras, anchoring her days in the enduring memories of a lifetime shared with Youssef.