SubIQ helps Android users track recurring expenses

Subscription management platform SubIQ helps mobile users track recurring expenses, joining four other Android applications featured in androidplanet.nl’s weekly roundup published on October 4, 2026. The curated selection for week forty highlights tools ranging from a smartphone compass to local speech-to-text transcription software.

Tracking Monthly Expenses With SubIQ

Users frequently lose track of digital services and streaming platforms they signed up for months prior. Subscription Manager: SubIQ tackles this by centralizing monthly spending and recurring payment data. Androidplanet.nl reported that the tool is entirely free to download and use.

People can identify unused memberships and cancel them to save money. The interface displays all active recurring charges in a single dashboard.

Using GoThem Quest at Crowded Events

GoThere Quest turns an Android phone into a traditional magnetic compass. Users input a specific street address to receive directional guidance toward their destination. The software also lets people share live tracking links with friends during crowded public gatherings. Androidplanet.nl stated that while the core application is free, specific features like Beacon support require payment.

The digital compass avoids traditional turn-by-turn map clutter in favor of straightforward directional pointers.

Playing Thief Catcher And Castlevania On Mobile

Players control a security guard tasked with spotting and catching thieves before they escape with loot. The game scales in difficulty and remains in active development. Konami also released Castlevania: 40th Anniversary for Android devices to mark four decades of the franchise. Players control Simon Belmont with his signature whip to defeat Dracula and various monsters. The title features a notoriously high difficulty level and remains free to download until October 24.

Transcribing Voice Memos Locally With Anti-Vocale

Risorse Artificiali created Anti-Vocale to handle incoming voice messages on WhatsApp and Telegram. The software converts audio files into written text directly on the user’s device without cloud processing. Users press and hold a voice memo, share it with the application, and receive a notification containing the transcription. Androidplanet.nl reported that the tool supports 25 European languages, including Dutch.