Gov. Kathy Hochul strips DA of Cornell sexual assault investigation

New York Governor Kathy Hochul stripped District Attorney Matthew Van Houten of jurisdiction in a Cornell University sexual assault investigation following public outrage. President Donald Trump criticized the move outside the White House, stating that those targeted by Letitia James would not receive a fair treatment.

The case centers on an October 2024 incident at the Chi Phi fraternity house at Cornell University. A 20-year-old student, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, filed a civil lawsuit in September 2026 accusing seven members of the student organization of drugging her with alcohol and ketamine and subjecting her to a hours-long sexual assault.

The seven fraternity members involved have denied all criminal wrongdoing. Some have disputed any participation in the events of that night, while others acknowledged engaging in sexual contact but insisted it was entirely consensual.

Gov. Kathy Hochul sends Cornell rape case to AG Leticia James | NBC New York

Prosecutors Claim Written Statements Lacked Legal Grounds

The initial complaint followed a complicated path through university and local law enforcement channels. Jane Doe reported the assault to the Cornell University Police weeks after the incident occurred, describing herself in subsequent statements to university investigators as feeling like a “bait” surrounded by “lions.”

However, District Attorney Matthew Van Houten stated that his office never received those comprehensive verbal statements. Instead, prosecutors received a six-page written statement which they determined lacked sufficient legal grounds to pursue criminal charges at the time.

The situation shifted dramatically when the civil lawsuit brought the details to light in September 2026. Governor Kathy Hochul publicly rebuked local authorities, accusing the district attorney’s office of failing to perform the absolute minimum standard of investigation—noting that prosecutors never directly interviewed the victim or key witnesses before closing the inquiry.

Investigation Phase Action Taken Key Official Involved Initial Report Filed with campus police weeks after October 2024 incident Cornell University Police Initial Review Evaluated six-page written statement; declined formal charges District Attorney Matthew Van Houten Civil Filing & Reopening Lawsuit filed in September 2026; case reopened Jane Doe (Plaintiff) State Takeover Jurisdiction transferred to state-level special investigator Governor Kathy Hochul & Letitia James

Trump Criticizes Letitia James as Cornell Reports Rise

President Trump injected federal political commentary into the ongoing controversy during remarks outside the White House. Addressing Governor Hochul’s decision to assign Letitia James to the matter, Trump expressed sympathy for those targeted by James, claiming they would face unfair treatment.

The controversy intersects with broader data concerning disciplinary actions at the Ivy League institution. According to an analysis published by USA Today examining records compiled under Title X—the federal law from 1972—Cornell’s designated coordination office received more than 1,200 reports of sexual assault, relationship and domestic violence, and stalking between 2018 and 2024.

Out of those 1,200 reports, the university initiated formal disciplinary proceedings in 162 instances. A total of 51 cases resulted in a finding of responsibility against at least one individual. Institutional penalties remained limited, resulting in 14 suspensions and 7 expulsions or dismissals.

With Letitia James now heading the newly transferred state inquiry, questions remain regarding how the special investigation will proceed, whether the district attorney’s office will face further scrutiny regarding its initial handling of the files, and what specific investigative steps will follow the reactivation of the case.