Scorpions film Wind of Change to open in German theaters January 2027

The biographical feature film Wind Of Change, chronicling the career of legendary rock group the Scorpions, will open in German theaters on January 28, 2027. Directed by Alex Ranarivelo and produced by ESX Entertainment for FOX Entertainment Studios in association with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the production began filming in early 2025 at Warner Bros.

Essential Production and Release Details

Release Date: January 28, 2027, in German theaters, with no official announcements yet for international release dates.

January 28, 2027, in German theaters, with no official announcements yet for international release dates. Cast Lineup: Features Ludwig Trepte as Klaus Meine, Alexander Dreymon as Rudolf Schenker, Ed Speleers as Matthias Jabs, and Luke Brandon Field as Herman Rarebell, alongside Dominic West as manager Doc McGhee and David Kross as Andrej.

Features Ludwig Trepte as Klaus Meine, Alexander Dreymon as Rudolf Schenker, Ed Speleers as Matthias Jabs, and Luke Brandon Field as Herman Rarebell, alongside Dominic West as manager Doc McGhee and David Kross as Andrej. Production Team: Written by Mark Andrews, directed by Alex Ranarivelo, and produced by Ali Afshar, Christina Moore, and Daniel Aspromonte.

Warner Bros Produces Wind Of Change Feature Film

Production on Wind Of Change commenced in early 2025 at Warner Bros. ESX Entertainment developed the project over a significant period, aiming to align the release with the band’s 60th anniversary. In April 2025, frontman Klaus Meine discussed the upcoming project in an interview with Igor Miranda of Brazil’s Rolling Stone, noting that a Los Angeles-based Persian producer with a long-standing relationship with Warner Bros. had been passionately working to bring the band’s story to the screen as a narrative feature rather than a documentary.

A new trailer for the film arrived on the band’s official YouTube channel, featuring dialogue in German and showcasing Ludwig Trepte as Klaus Meine declaring a desire to show the world a new generation of Germans through music. FOX Entertainment Global retains worldwide distribution rights for the film, excluding the U.S. and global transactional rights, which are managed by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Content Sales.

Cast Portrayals of the Scorpions and Key Figures

The feature focuses on the band, tracing their journey from their formation in Germany to international superstardom. Alexander Dreymon steps into the role of guitarist Rudolf Schenker, while Ludwig Trepte embodies lead singer Klaus Meine. Guitarist Matthias Jabs is portrayed by Ed Speleers, and drummer Herman Rarebell is played by Luke Brandon Field.

Beyond the core band members, the narrative incorporates key figures from their professional and personal history. Dominic West portrays music manager Doc McGhee. Meanwhile, David Kross stars as Andrej, depicted as a friend of the band imprisoned on the other side of the Berlin Wall, tying into the geopolitical backdrop that inspired their defining ballad.

Role / Character Actor Real-Life Figure Lead Singer Ludwig Trepte Klaus Meine Guitarist Alexander Dreymon Rudolf Schenker Guitarist Ed Speleers Matthias Jabs Drummer Luke Brandon Field Herman Rarebell Music Manager Dominic West Doc McGhee Friend Across the Wall David Kross Andrej

The Global Legacy of the Anthem Wind Of Change

At the center of the cinematic project is the band’s anthem Wind Of Change , which served as the soundtrack to the end of the Cold War. Over five decades, the Scorpions have amassed 110 million in album sales worldwide, establishing themselves as one of Germany’s most successful musical exports alongside enduring hits like Rock You Like A Hurricane and Still Loving You . The title track alone has surpassed one billion streams across digital platforms.

Ali Afshar, founder and president of ESX Entertainment, noted that the band's music helped him cope with difficulties as an Iranian immigrant in America during the early 1980s. While German audiences have a confirmed release date for early 2027, distribution schedules for North America and other international territories remain unconfirmed by the studios.