Singer Atvara releases single Pa Rīgas ielām and announces Christmas tour

Singer Atvara has released her latest single, “Pa Rīgas ielām,” a warm and nostalgic track that explores the intersection of urban atmosphere, personal memories, and individual stories. The song was developed in collaboration with musician and producer Roberts Memmēns, who contributed his own vision to the final sound.

Regarding the new release, Atvara explained that the song captures the contradictory feeling of trying to move forward while mentally returning to a specific person or period of life. Ir vietas pilsētā, kurām pēkšņi rodas pavisam cita nozīme, jo tās sāk saistīties ar konkrētām atmiņām, she noted, adding that she hopes listeners will find a reflection of their own experiences within the track. The artist emphasized that each of her songs must possess its own unique story and feeling, noting that this track allowed her to explore yet another facet of her creative output.

Christmas Concert Tour Announced

Alongside the release of her new music, Atvara has announced a Christmas concert tour that will visit four Latvian cities. The tour is scheduled for December, with performances at the following venues:

Pa Rīgas ielām

Liepāja Theatre (December 2)

Jelgava Palace (December 5)

VEF Culture Palace (December 22)

Concert Hall “Valmiera” (December 29)

The concert program will feature a mix of the artist’s well-known songs alongside new arrangements created specifically for the holiday season. Atvara described the tour as an opportunity for audiences to set aside the daily rush and connect through music. Man ir svarīgi, lai šie vakari būtu silti, emocionāli un patiesi, lai cilvēki no koncerta aiziet ar siltumu un gaismu sevī, she said. The singer added that she views the holiday season as a special time to pause, spend time with loved ones, and reflect on the year’s events. Tickets for the tour are currently available through the Biļešu paradīze ticketing system.

Building on a Successful Year

The announcement of the new single and tour follows a highly active period for the artist. Over the past year, Atvara has released her debut album, received two music award nominations, and performed more than 30 sold-out concerts, according to reports. Before launching her solo career, the musician spent several years working behind the scenes of the industry, writing songs for other performers.

Her breakthrough arrived in 2024 with the release of her debut single, “Pie manis tveries.” The track garnered millions of views and streams on TikTok and was featured in the television series Nelūgtie viesi. This latest project continues her exploration of new musical nuances as she builds upon the momentum of her previous work.