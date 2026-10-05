Jorge Jesus says Cristiano Ronaldo is welcome back in Portugal squad

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has indicated that Cristiano Ronaldo would be welcomed back to resume his international career following his decision to leave the squad last week. The Al Nassr forward walked away after remaining an unused substitute during a 2-1 Nations League victory away to Norway on September 27.

Jorge Jesus Opens the Door for International Return

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has left the door open for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the national team following a high-profile dispute that threatened to end the 41-year-old’s record-breaking international career. Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner with a record 146 goals in 234 appearances for his country, left the team’s training camp after being kept on the bench during the 2-1 win in Norway on September 27. The situation prompted an unannounced visit from Pedro Proenca, the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, as speculation mounted over a deep rift within the squad.

Despite the tensions, Jorge Jesus addressed the media following Sunday’s 2-1 home victory against Norway, making it clear that the veteran forward retains a place in his tactical plans. If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team. We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who’s going to decide, Jesus stated during his press conference. The manager added, In my first call-up, I said, ‘I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you’. And now I’m saying the same thing.

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus keeps door open for Cristiano Ronaldo: 'If he wants to…"｜Nations League

The Public Fallout and Departure From Camp

The friction began when Ronaldo, who started Portugal’s opening Nations League victory over Wales, was omitted from the starting XI in Oslo. Remaining an unused substitute sparked an immediate public disagreement, culminating in the player’s abrupt exit from the team camp. While Jorge Jesus initially attempted to downplay reports of an emergency crisis, Ronaldo took to Instagram to confirm his departure and promise transparency regarding the walk-out.

After the press conference of the national team, and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have made the decision to leave the national team training camp, Ronaldo wrote in his statement. In due course, I will tell all the Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led me to leave the national team, to which I always dedicated myself. Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my teammates good luck, without exception.

Portugal vs. Norway Reaction + Jorge Jesus addresses Cristiano Ronaldo’s future | ESPN FC

Fixture Opponent Result Ronaldo Status Nations League Opener Wales Won Started Nations League Match Norway (Away) Won 2-1 Unused Substitute Nations League Match Denmark (Away) Won 4-2 Withdrew from Squad Nations League Match Norway (Home) Won 2-1 Withdrew from Squad

Portugal Maintains Perfect Record in Group Four

Ronaldo’s absence forced an immediate tactical reshuffle for Jorge Jesus, but the squad responded decisively on the pitch. In the matches following the forward’s departure, Portugal secured a high-scoring 4-2 victory away against Denmark before wrapping up the international window with the home win over Norway. Those results maintain their perfect record at the top of Group Four, accumulating a maximum of 12 points from 12 available.

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