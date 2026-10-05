Following a decisive 6-0 victory over Romania, Poland enters its upcoming clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina facing a critical personnel shift. With captain Robert Lewandowski suspended due to yellow card accumulation, manager Jan Urban is forced into a change for the upcoming fixture. The match, which kicks off at 20:45, carries significant weight as the team looks to maintain the momentum generated by a performance that drew nearly 4 million viewers on TVP.

The Impact of the Suspension and Expected Lineup Changes

The absence of Lewandowski leaves a notable void in the squad. In his place, manager Jan Urban will likely turn to Mateusz Żukowski, who previously showed a good performance in the match against Sweden. Urban has referred to him as the jedynym napastnikiem in the team. Even the opposing manager has expressed regret that Lewandowski will not feature in the match.

Photo: Kobieta Onet

The expected starting lineup for the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina includes Marcin Bułka in goal, supported in defense by Matty Cash, Jan Bednarek, Jakub Kiwior, and Przemysław Frankowski. The midfield features Sebastian Szymański, Wiktor Nowak, Piotr Zieliński, and Nicola Zalewski, while Mateusz Żukowski and Karol Świderski are projected to lead the attack.

Marcin Bułka Saves Unstable Polish Defense

Despite the high-scoring win against Romania, questions persist regarding the stability of the Polish defense. In the recent fixture, the backline allowed opponents to create several dangerous situations in the opening twenty minutes, requiring goalkeeper Marcin Bułka to make three vital saves. Bułka, who plays for the Arabian club Neom SC, has emerged as one of the major positives of the international break after delivering solid and brilliant performances across three September matches.

Poland – Romania 6-0 Highlights | Lewandowski Hattrick | Radu Drăgușin Red Card | Piotr Zieliński

The team previously recorded a 0-0 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina and a 1-3 defeat to Sweden. While the red card shown to a Romanian player in the 22nd minute quieted the opponent’s pressure, the early defensive lapses highlight ongoing structural worries for the national team as they prepare to face Bosnia once again. In Warsaw, during the September 25th meeting, the squad produced an exceptionally weak first half, managing only a single goal-scoring opportunity.

Debate Over Adolescent Euthanasia

While the national team captures headlines, the broader Dutch public remains gripped by the case of Milou Verhoof, who underwent euthanasia. Verhoof, who suffered from PTSD, chronic depression, and borderline personality disorder following sexual trauma at age 13 and the childhood illness of her brother, was one of two minors to utilize the procedure. Her mother, Mireille, stated, Była przekonana, że już nie może żyć (She was convinced she could no longer live). Theo Boer, a former member of the Dutch Euthanasia Review Committee, has since called for a ban on euthanasia for individuals under 28, questioning how a patient can determine their situation is hopeless given the potential for future therapies.

Photo: SportoweFakty

The Open Question

It remains entirely unverified whether the national team has genuinely broken through its previous offensive struggles or if the recent 6-0 scoreline was simply a product of facing a weak Romanian side. With the manager’s future under scrutiny, it is not yet known if the squad can replicate its recent clinical form—marked by a capital performance from Nicola Zalewski and Robert Lewandowski—when faced with a more disciplined defensive opponent.