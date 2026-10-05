Victor Radley Thought He Was Sacked by Roosters

Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley revealed he believed he was entirely sacked following a drug scandal last year after police uncovered text messages asking former teammate Brandon Smith to help acquire cocaine ahead of a Sunshine Coast trip, according to foxsports.com.au. Despite facing the club’s strict automatic termination policy, Radley received a 10-match ban and a $30,000 fine instead, ultimately celebrating a 19-18 NRL Grand Final victory over the Newcastle Knights.

The Text Message Scandal That Almost Ended a Career

The sequence of events began in June when a police investigation brought to light incriminating text communications between Radley and former teammate Brandon Smith. The messages detailed an inquiry regarding the acquisition of illicit substances prior to a scheduled trip to the Sunshine Coast. Although authorities brought no formal criminal charges against the lock forward, the internal mechanisms of the Roosters organization moved swiftly. Under the club’s strict player code of conduct, any involvement with illegal drugs carried an automatic dismissal clause.

Radley admitted to foxsports.com.au that he spent anxious days preparing for an exit. He began looking at where he was going to go. The looming confrontation with Roosters chairman Nick Politis weighed heavily on a player who repeatedly expressed profound respect for the club hierarchy.

Inside the Boardroom Decision to Retain the Lock Forward

Rather than executing an immediate contract termination, chairman Nick Politis and the club reviewed the matter. Ultimately, the decision makers opted for leniency paired with substantial punitive measures.

Radley received a suspension without pay spanning 10 matches alongside a heavy $30,000 financial penalty directed entirely to St Vincent’s Hospital. According to club disclosures, the intervention of head coach Trent Robinson and Politis provided the crucial backing needed to keep the forward anchored in Bondi rather than forcing an abrupt departure.

Metric / Detail Club Action / Outcome Financial Penalty $30,000 fine (donated to St Vincent’s Hospital) Playing Suspension 10 matches missed without pay Grand Final Contribution 28 tackles, 9 carries in 19-18 win over Newcastle Knights Immediate Next Step Selected to play for England in the World Cup

Chasing Premiership Glory Through the Redemption Arc

Reflecting on the turbulent period from the winning sheds after the narrow 19-18 triumph over the Newcastle Knights, Radley emphasized that missing out on the club’s trajectory hurt far more than the personal sanction. He noted that observing the roster construction a year prior convinced him a championship window was wide open.

That foresight fueled his determination to repay the faith shown by Robinson and Politis. Delivering 28 tackles and nine carries in the grand final matchup validated the front office’s risk management strategy. With the premiership trophy secured, Radley shifts his immediate athletic commitments to international duty representing England in the upcoming World Cup.