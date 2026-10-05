AAP Calls for Ban on Raw Milk Due to Severe Health Risks

The American Academy of Pediatrics has renewed its call to prohibit the sale and distribution of unpasteurized milk and dairy products, warning that consumption poses severe, life-threatening infection risks, particularly for young children, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems.

AAP Updates Guidance on Severe Risks from Raw Dairy

The updated policy statement, published in the November 2026 issue of Pediatrics, revises and updates previous guidance issued in 2014 and reaffirmed in 2025. It details how unpasteurized milk and raw cheeses can transmit dangerous pathogens, including Listeria, E. coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, and Brucella. Resulting infections can cause severe illness, hospitalization, miscarriage, and death.

Adam J. Ratner, lead author of the statement, was scheduled to discuss the updated guidelines during a session at the American Academy of Pediatrics’ 2026 National Conference & Exhibition in San Diego. The policy was prepared collaboratively by the organization’s committees on infectious diseases and nutrition.

Raw Dairy Carries Pathogens That Risk Vulnerable Populations

What raw milk lacks: Unlike pasteurized milk, which undergoes a controlled heating and cooling process to eliminate harmful microbes without stripping essential nutrients, raw dairy carries live pathogens.

Unlike pasteurized milk, which undergoes a controlled heating and cooling process to eliminate harmful microbes without stripping essential nutrients, raw dairy carries live pathogens. Vulnerable populations: Infants, young children, pregnant people, and immunocompromised individuals face disproportionately higher risks of severe systemic infection.

Infants, young children, pregnant people, and immunocompromised individuals face disproportionately higher risks of severe systemic infection. Common contaminants: Pathogens frequently isolated from raw dairy include E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria.

Young People and Pregnant Individuals Face Higher Risks

Updated guidance shows that illnesses associated with raw dairy consumption are heavily skewed toward younger demographics. Nearly half of all reported cases occur in individuals under the age of 20, with a substantial share involving children younger than five.

Pregnancy represents a uniquely vulnerable clinical window. The incidence of listeriosis is estimated to be 12 to 14 times higher in pregnant individuals than in the general population, carrying severe risks of fetal loss or neonatal infection. During a recent 2024 outbreak among United States dairy herds, infectious H5N1 was detected in nearly one-quarter of raw-milk samples collected from affected regions, though no human infections from drinking raw milk have been formally confirmed to date.

Pathogen Primary Risk Factor Potential Clinical Outcome Listeria monocytogenes Pregnancy, Immunosuppression Miscarriage E. coli Pediatric Populations (<5 years) Severe illness Salmonella species General Population (High Pediatric Risk) Severe illness

High Risk Groups Should Avoid Raw Milk

Health authorities strongly advise that infants, toddlers, pregnant women, and anyone with chronic medical conditions or suppressed immune systems completely avoid raw milk and unpasteurized cheeses.

Future Regulatory Outlook

The American Academy of Pediatrics maintains that safe, nutritious alternatives are readily available. As stated in the updated guidance, pasteurized dairy products provide identical essential nutrients without exposing consumers to preventable infections. For families and clinicians alike, the official stance remains that pasteurized options represent the safest choice.

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