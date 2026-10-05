GAA Jerseys Surge as Fashion and Identity at Queen’s University

Freshers’ week at Queen’s University Belfast brings a distinct sea of bright county colors to University Road, where wearing a Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) jersey has transformed from a regional sporting preference into a widespread youth fashion statement.

Tuesday nights at The Hatfield bar on the lower Ormeau Road see GAA county flags hung from the ceiling above the mahogany counter. Co-owner Stephen Cassidy notes that wearing a club or county jersey acts as an immediate icebreaker for students arriving for the academic term. This relaxed atmosphere contrasts sharply with the late 1990s, when the nationalist lower Ormeau served as a sectarian flashpoint during the Orange Order marching season. In 1998, violent clashes against the backdrop of the Garvaghy Road standoff forced local businesses to close early as police sirens echoed down the Holylands student area.

The Evolution of Campus Style and Cultural Identity

Today, students stroll down Rugby Avenue past Queen’s University in autumn sunshine, with many sporting the county jerseys of Down, Tyrone, Donegal, and Kerry. A 20-year-old student wearing a Kerry jersey explains that his apparel choice carries no political agenda. “I’m not wearing this to make a point. I’m wearing this because it’s what I know,” he says. Inside the students’ union, Éanna Nig Riabhaigh signs up members for An Cumann Gaelach while wearing a £30 retro Antrim jersey purchased on eBay from Canada. Nig Riabhaigh, who comes from a musical background, observes that many individuals wearing the shirts neither play nor watch Gaelic games. “It’s definitely a fashion thing, trying to look and present in a way that shows your Irish identity. I think that’s a very big thing culturally within young people,” she remarks.

This visible surge in GAA apparel has drawn responses from political figures across the divide. Earlier this year, loyalist activist Jamie Bryson urged unionist students to wear Orange Order sashes and T-shirts in counter-response, telling the university’s Orange societies to join a “culture war against nationalism” on campus. Law student Caolan Turley rejects the premise of the dispute. Highlighting the recent Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann festival in Belfast, which incorporated loyalist marching bands, Turley notes, “If you’re offended by someone wearing a GAA top, it shows you’re insecure.”

Demographic Shifts and the Normalization of the GAA

The cultural visibility on campus coincides with institutional changes. A March referendum aimed at reintroducing Irish language dual signage in the students’ union—following its removal almost 30 years ago—won overwhelming support from voters, backed by hip-hop group Kneecap. While members of the Young Unionists society opposed the move over concerns of creating a “chill factor,” Eoghan Ó Conghaile, the face of the referendum’s ‘Yes’ vote, views the changing apparel as a wider barometer. “I’ve definitely noticed a lot more people wearing them. I think it’s indicative of the changing demographic, not just in Queen’s but across the North,” Ó Conghaile states, adding that the trend demonstrates how the GAA has normalized into mainstream society rather than functioning as a counterculture.