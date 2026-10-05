Scorpions Biopic Wind of Change Shares New Trailer Footage

German rock band Scorpions are the focus of a new biopic titled Wind of Change, directed by Alex Ranarivelo. The feature film explores the band’s rise and features a cast portraying the musicians alongside a theatrical release schedule slated to begin in German theaters on Jan. 28, 2027.

The Cast of Wind of Change and Production Details

Cast Lineup: Alexander Dreymon plays guitarist Rudolf Schenker, Ludwig Trepte stars as lead singer Klaus Meine, Ed Speleers portrays guitarist Matthias Jabs, and Luke Brandon Field steps in as drummer Herman Rarebell. Dominic West features as manager Doc McGhee, with David Kross appearing as Andrej, a friend on the opposite side of the Berlin Wall.

Alexander Dreymon plays guitarist Rudolf Schenker, Ludwig Trepte stars as lead singer Klaus Meine, Ed Speleers portrays guitarist Matthias Jabs, and Luke Brandon Field steps in as drummer Herman Rarebell. Dominic West features as manager Doc McGhee, with David Kross appearing as Andrej, a friend on the opposite side of the Berlin Wall. Release Timeline: Wind of Change opens in German theaters on Jan. 28, 2027, with international theatrical rollout details still unconfirmed by the production team.

Wind of Change opens in German theaters on Jan. 28, 2027, with international theatrical rollout details still unconfirmed by the production team. Behind the Scenes: Directed by Alex Ranarivelo and backed by ESX Entertainment founder and president Ali Afshar, alongside Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

The Cast and Creative Team Behind Wind of Change

The biographical film features Ludwig Trepte in the lead role of singer Klaus Meine, alongside Alexander Dreymon portraying guitarist Rudolf Schenker. Ed Speleers takes on the part of guitarist Matthias Jabs, while Luke Brandon Field rounds out the core band lineup as drummer Herman Rarebell. Beyond the group members, Dominic West portrays manager Doc McGhee. David Kross appears in the supporting role of Andrej, a friend situated on the other side of the Berlin Wall.

Scorpions Wind Of Change Trailer Dubbed in English

Production support spans multiple major entities. ESX Entertainment founder and president Ali Afshar acknowledged the collaborative backing of Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, alongside the direct participation of band members Rudolf Schenker, Klaus Meine, and Matthias Jabs in trusting the studio to adapt their history.

Trailer Footage and Theatrical Debut Plans

A newly released trailer hosted on the band’s official YouTube channel highlights dialogue delivered in the band’s native German language. In the preview clip, the actor portraying Klaus Meine states, “I want to show the world that we are the new generation of Germans,” adding, “Everyone hates politics because politics never work. But music…everyone loves music!”

The film is scheduled to begin showing in German theaters on Jan. 28, 2027. Territory rollouts outside of Germany remain unannounced as studios finalize international distribution strategies.

Role / Function Actor / Executive Entity / Organization Lead Singer (Klaus Meine) Ludwig Trepte Scorpions Biopic Cast Guitarist (Rudolf Schenker) Alexander Dreymon Scorpions Biopic Cast Guitarist (Matthias Jabs) Ed Speleers Scorpions Biopic Cast Drummer (Herman Rarebell) Luke Brandon Field Scorpions Biopic Cast Manager (Doc McGhee) Dominic West Scorpions Biopic Cast Director Alex Ranarivelo Founder and President Ali Afshar ESX Entertainment

Current Touring Status of the Band

The feature film announcement coincides with an active touring hiatus for the real-life Scorpions. The band announced that all remaining 2026 concert dates, which included an eight-date Las Vegas residency, were postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. Those postponed performances have been rescheduled to take place in 2027.