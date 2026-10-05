Cameron Green abdominal strain may force Australia Test change

Australia is facing a major selection headache ahead of the opening Test against South Africa in Durban after all-rounder Cameron Green suffered an awkward abdominal strain during the final ODI. According to reporting from The Age, the 27-year-old was restricted entirely to conditioning work and did not bat, bowl, or field during the warm-up fixture against a Cricket South Africa Invitational XI in Potchefstroom.

Fringe Contenders Vie for Vacant Test Role

Squad Call-Ups in Focus: Fringe contenders Cooper Connolly, Beau Webster, Nic Maddinson, and Sam Harper are thrust into immediate consideration for the vacant Test role.

Selection Scramble as Green Battles Abdominal Strain

The timing of Green’s injury disrupts preparations just days before the first Test begins on Friday evening AEDT in Durban. Having picked up the issue during the concluding one-day international last week, Green’s inability to participate in the Potchefstroom warm-up leaves selectors scrambling to finalize the playing XI. The situation opens the door for uncapped or fringe options to step into the Test arena on foreign soil.

The Age reported that Cooper Connolly is firmly in line for what would be just his second Test appearance, following a debut in Sri Lanka nearly two years ago. Alongside Connolly, Beau Webster has emerged as a primary candidate, while recently recalled names like Nic Maddinson and Sam Harper remain in the frame. Australia A tourist Liam Scott also stands ready as an additional all-rounder reinforcement if team management opts for further cover.

DOUBLE INJURY BLOW FOR AUSTRALIA! Green & Renshaw Injured Before Test vs SA

Labuschagne Ends Century Drought Amid Warm-Up Caveats

While the all-rounder department faces an enforced reshuffle, top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne provided a timely reminder of his potential by cementing his place at No. 3 with a fluent century. The 32-year-old broke an 11-month century drought across all formats, striking 19 boundaries to reach 100 off just 76 balls before retiring on 111.

The innings offers a welcome psychological boost for a player who has averaged just 24.69 in Test cricket since his previous three-figure score in July 2023. However, analytical context tempers the achievement. Australia compiled a commanding 6/368 from 74 overs in benign batting conditions against a CSA Invitational XI bowling attack featuring domestic players who lacked top-tier red-ball exposure.